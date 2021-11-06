what to expect for stock exchange and exchange in Brazil this Friday By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The PEC dos Precatórios continues to affect the mood of the Brazilian market, which awaits the vote in the second round of the measure next week. Today, 05, at 9:36 am, it advanced 0.81%, while it retreated 0.15%, at R$ 5.6225.

In the United States, after the release of the Payroll data, the futures of , of and of 100 maintained their advances in 0.14%, 0.25% and 0.20%, respectively.

Brazil registered on Wednesday 436 new deaths from Covid-19, which brought the total number of fatal victims of the disease in the country to 608,671, informed the Ministry of Health. confirmed in the country advancing to 21,849,137, added the folder.

Yesterday, 04, the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) held the first day of the 5G auction in the country. The government expects to raise up to R$ 50 billion at the end of the auction, which takes place today, even with some lots without interested parties. Of the amount collected, only 10% should go to the Union’s cash, while the rest will become an investment obligation.

Regarding the main 3.5 GHz frequencies, Claro took the first lot for R$ 338 million, Vivo took the second for R$ 420 million and TIM (SA:) won the third with R$ 351 million. Operators will have to offer the service in all capitals until 2022.

Other companies in the sector also managed to buy off part of the network during the auction, such as Winity, Cloud2U and Unifique, which are newcomers, and Brisanet, Copel (SA:) Telecom and Sercomtel, which are already traditional in regional broadband services for fiber or mobile operation.

News of the day

Payroll – , according to the report, from the Department of Labor. The forecast was for an increase of 450 thousand jobs in the period. The number showed an acceleration from the revised numbers of September, when 312,000 jobs were created. The unemployment rate fell to 4.6% of the workforce, down from 4.8% in September. Analysts had expected a rate of 4.7%.

– The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and Allies (OPEC+) confirmed the expectation and informed that it will increase the offer by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd), reaffirming a previous agreement on the matter, even after the United States had pressed for a higher increase in the in order to contain prices.

agenda of the day

Jair Bolsonaro – Participates in the Federal Government Announcements Ceremony to the state of Paraná.

Paulo Guedes – Participates in the 3rd Mercosur International Trade and Services Conference; Participates, with the minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite, in the panel of the 26th Conference of the COP-26; Virtual meeting with the Industry Coalition.

Campos Neto – Participates in the Bimonthly Meeting of Presidents of Central Banks, promoted by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), in Basel, Switzerland; Meeting with Jens Weidmann, President of the Deutsche Bundesbank, in Basel, Switzerland;

corporate news

Embraer (SA:) – Embraer recorded a R$234.2 million in the third quarter, reducing losses compared to the same period last year, when the indicator was negative by R$797.5 million.

Bradesco (SA:) – Bradesco closed the third quarter of this year with recurring R$6.767 billion, up 34.5% compared to the same period last year, and R$7.1% compared to the second quarter of this year.

Copel (SA:) – Launched on August 18, 2021, with the adhesion of 509 employees, who must leave the company as of February 2022. The total estimated cost with indemnities, according to the company, is R$ 134.5 million, the be recognized in fiscal year 2021, with estimated annual savings of R$151.5 million.

BR Properties (SA:) – BR Properties obtained R$ 38.3 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 135% compared to the same period last year. Adjusted Ebitda was R$58.3 million, an increase of 0.8%.

Eneva (SA:) – Eneva recorded R$362.6 million in the third quarter of the year, an increase of 552.7% compared to the same period last year, mainly impacted by the increase in thermal dispatch caused by the water crisis, since the remuneration of the company ends up being greater due to the energy generated.

Tent (SA:) – Construtora Tenda presented a consolidated amount of R$6.4 million in the third quarter of 2021, which represents a drop of 90.9% compared to the same period in 2020.

Engie (SA:) – Engie Brasil recorded R$ 639 million in the third quarter of this year, an increase of 30.4% compared to the same period in 2020. In the quarter, Ebitda increased 18.5%, to R$ 1.698 billion. Without the adjustments, Ebitda was R$1.749 billion, up 22.1%.

Minerva (SA:) – Minerva Foods reported R$72.4 million for the third quarter, up 24% from the same period last year, driven by the performance of Athena Foods operations, which offset the recent suspension of protein exports from Brazil to China . .

JHSF (SA:) – From July to September, JHSF rose 23.1% over the same stage in 2020, to R$213.8 million. l.

BK Brasil (SA:) – BK Brasil recorded R$ 37.9 million in the third quarter of this year, a reduction of 64% compared to the loss of R$ 105.9 million observed in 3Q20.