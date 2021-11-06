WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook start displaying their “new” owner’s logo

With Facebook’s name change to Meta, it was only a matter of time before all of the company’s services underwent a redesign on their home screen to reflect the switch. Starting today (5), WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger and other apps from Facebook should begin to showcase the new brand on Android and iOS as part of the company’s strengthening process and focus on the metaverse.

The interesting thing is that the Meta logo, although it has a blue color as the official one, will adopt shades of the app in question. Thus, you can see a logo with a pink to blue gradient on the Messenger home screen and the yellow/red/pink set on the Instagram. In case of Facebook and for WhatsApp, the color chosen was white, at least in the version of apps with a dark theme.

Exit Facebook and enter Meta (Image: Playback/Gadgets360)

The logo had already been identified in beta versions of WhatsApp for Android and iOS last week, but it had not yet appeared in stable programs. Now, this change should help the public become familiar with the “new company” and this futuristic proposition.

Source: 360 Gadgets