WhatsApp Web does not need a cell phone and can be used on 4 devices – News

The Meta group (the former Facebook) released this Friday (5) a new update that allows users to access WhatsApp Web without needing internet on their cell phone. WhatsApp Web was released in 2015, and this is one of the biggest updates to the version of messaging app to your computer’s browser.

Another function that the new update made available is the possibility to link up to four devices to the same account. Messages sent to the mobile number registered in WhatsApp will be synchronized in real time across all devices.

To access the new WhatsApp Web functionality, it is necessary to perform a QR code authentication using the mobile phone with the WhatsApp application installed.

After scanning the QR code that will appear when accessing WhatsApp Web, the browser version will briefly download messages stored on the phone. Then, the user will be able to send messages without an internet connection on the cell phone.

The WhatsApp Web update is one of the most talked about issues on social networks this Friday. However, some users may not have access to the new functionality made available by the Meta group, as the browser version of the application is in beta mode.