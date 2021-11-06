WhatsApp Web does not require a cell phone and can be used on 4 devices

The group Goal, formerly Facebook, released on Friday a new update that allows users to use WhatsApp Web without needing internet on their cell phone. Released in 2015, this is one of the biggest updates to the messaging application version for the computer browser.

Another function that the new update made available is the possibility to link up to four devices to the same account. Messages sent to the mobile number registered in WhatsApp will be synchronized in real time across all devices.

To access the new WhatsApp Web functionality, it is necessary to perform a QR code authentication using the mobile phone with the WhatsApp application installed.

After scanning the QR code that will appear when accessing WhatsApp Web, the browser version will briefly download messages stored on the phone. Then, the user will be able to send messages without an internet connection on the cell phone.

The WhatsApp Web update is one of the most talked about issues on social networks this Friday. However, some users may not have access to the new features made available by the Meta group, as the browser version of the application is in beta mode.





