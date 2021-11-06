WhatsApp Web: users complain about bugs in new version

WhatsApp Web began to widely receive today (5) support for independent operation of a cell phone. What should have been a blessing, however, turned out to be a curse for many users. The update ended up bringing some problems to the platform, which infuriated Internet users.

Since early in the morning, when the update began to be widely released, the term “WhatsApp Web” has been among the most talked about topics on the social network Twitter, and the repercussion is not good. While some users complain of slowness when using the browser version of the app, others report that the platform is not working properly independently of the mobile.

After enabling the function that allows you to use WhatsApp Web without the mobile phone, some users are dealing with message synchronization delays between the mobile and desktop edition of the messenger. In some cases, the application also has connection errors, including with WhatsApp Business, which makes it impossible to use the computer version.

This WhatsApp Web, independent of the cell phone, is very slow to update messages, even sending notification of messages that I sent by cell phone as if they were new ?? — Rodrigo Fernandes (@rodrigolow) November 5, 2021

WhatsApp web updated! Now it went from being very slow to simply not connecting ?? — medinininha (@juumedina) November 5, 2021 Thank you WhatsApp for this update that DOES NOT work for my company’s WhatsApp Business!!! Now I’m without WhatsApp Web!!! PQP — Marcella Barbieri (@mafbarbieri) November 5, 2021

Introduced in July, the function was available in testing for WhatsApp beta users only. With today’s release, the stable public edition of the app has also become compatible with cross-device sync, which can now be enabled by billions of users globally.

the other side of the coin

The update that is causing headaches for some users is a big step for WhatsApp. With the new feature, it is possible to use the messenger on up to four extra devices in addition to the cell phone. However, it is still necessary to have the app installed on the smartphone to perform security authentications.

While some people are suffering from the bugs brought about by the update, users who are already using the new feature celebrate the arrival of the tool. With support for multiple devices, even if limited, WhatsApp finally gets closer to rival Telegram, which has been used for years on PC and mobile independently.

The most anticipated update on WhatsApp Web has arrived (better late than never)?? https://t.co/tJyJsIqyin — The BRIEF (@thebriefofficial) November 5, 2021

Famous “better late than later”, thank goodness they’re going to remove this muggle limitation from whatsapp web pic.twitter.com/lm84tKfhPL — Pereiraaaa (@cpdeivis) November 5, 2021 whatsapp web updated and now works like msn in 2009 — Alexandre Santana (@Iexandre) November 5, 2021

WhatsApp can be downloaded on Android and iOS. The desktop version is available via the web and also in a PC installer.