When he gets home, a man finds a bear eating a bucket of fried chicken; video

What was supposed to be a normal day was drastically changed by the visit, or rather the intrusion of a bear into the kitchen.

A resident of Sierra Madre, California – USA, filmed the moment he found a bear eating a bucket of KFC (fried chicken) indoors. Frightened by the scene, Holden said he managed to scare the animals away by making noises.

Bear stealing food from Sierra Madre resident. (Photo: Reproduction/Dailymail)

The man also noticed another bear outside the house and said that at least one more was inside.

Bear in the kitchen of the man’s house. (Photo: Reproduction/Dailymail)

“I had many other encounters with them,” Holden said in an interview with the website ABC7.

“Actually, they bumped into me a few times in the backyard, but definitely never at home like that.”

‘That was something else and they sure messed up the place.’

Holden added that the bears stayed in his yard after stealing his food.

John in an interview with ABC7. (Photo: Reproduction/Dailymail)

Sierra Madre is a city in Los Angeles County, in the foothills of the San Gabriel Valley, below the southern edge of the Angeles National Forest. We see how these are common in this region. Recently, a bear wandered the grounds of an elementary school in San Dimas, a suburb of Los Angeles, before feeling at home in a tree in a nearby house and falling asleep.

Mother bear resting on a tree branch. (Photo: Reproduction/Dailymail)

Authorities were called in and reassured him so he could be returned to his natural habitat. Officials believed it was a female in search of her missing offspring.

It is necessary to preserve the forests so that scenes like these do not happen, unfortunately bears leave their natural habitats to look for food that is no longer available in their homes.

