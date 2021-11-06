Where is the iPhone trash?

Ever wonder where the apps and files we delete on the iPhone go to? As it does not have specific trash software to store temporary files, by default, everything that is deleted from iOS is definitely deleted.

How to recover deleted files and apps on iPhone

While iOS doesn’t contain a trash, just like traditional computers, there are apps that have their own “deleted” sections — allowing the user to retrieve them within a certain amount of time. See, below, which are the main native apps with trash and how to recover deleted files.

1. iCloud Drive (Files)

The Files app, responsible for storing iCloud Drive data, has the location of deleted items called “Deleted”. All of them are stored in this section until you decide to permanently delete them. To do this, just go to “Explore” and tap on “Deleted”. Finally, press your finger on the item and select the “Recover” option.

Recover deleted files from iCloud Drive – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Keep in mind that any deleted files will automatically sync across all compatible devices with the same Apple ID. That is, if you delete a file on the iPad, it will also no longer be viewed on the iPhone.

2. Photos

Did you accidentally delete an image from the Fototeca? Do not freak out. The Photos app also has a section that stores deleted images to easily retrieve them on your device. Just go to the “Albums” tab and tap on “Deleted”.

Enter the “Deleted” section to recover previously deleted photos from the Fototeca – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Note that the deadline for this task is 30 days, so check it out as soon as you miss a particular image. If you have any questions, check out our full article on how to recover deleted photos from iPhone.

3. Mail

Recovering deleted emails is also a simple task on iPhone. The Mail app has your own private trash and you don’t have to worry if you’ve deleted a message by mistake. Rescue a deleted email by going to “Boxes” and tapping “Trash”. Then drag it to the side, tap “Move” and choose the box you want to export it to.

Restore an iCloud backup to recover apps and other data

If you’ve deleted an app and lost all the data it contains, the solution to getting it back is to return the entire system to the way it was before. Then, you should have an iCloud backup, which will restore the system from the point where the device information was saved in the cloud.

How to verify an iCloud backup

To check when iCloud last backed up your iPhone, go to the Settings app, tap “your name” > “iCloud” > “iCloud backup”.

Check when the last backup was performed by iCloud – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

How to restore a backup on iPhone

Finally, you will need to erase all iPhone content and settings to restore the backup made by iCloud. To do this, still in the Settings app, go to “General” > “Transfer or Reset iPhone” > “Erase Content and Settings”. Follow the instructions indicated on the screen and wait until the entire system is reset and starts again from scratch, to factory defaults.

Tap the indicated option to reset the iPhone and recover a backup – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

After logging in with Apple ID, request to restore from backup. Check out this full Apple Support article to successfully accomplish this task.