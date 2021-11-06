Whindersson Nunes explains silence about Sonza’s separation and reacts to the song: ‘I don’t think I threw anyone off a cliff no’; watch

Lose your friend, but don’t miss the joke! Kkk This Wednesday (3), Whindersson Nunes participated in “PodCats”, podcast led by Virgínia Fonseca and Camila Loures. In the interview, the comedian vented about his ex-wife, Luísa Sonza, and the demand the couple suffered from fans after the separation.

Always in a good mood, Nunes ended up playing with the lyrics of ‘Penhasco’, the blonde’s hit that was written after the end of the relationship. When asked by the hosts about the repercussion of the song and what he would have thought of the lyrics, Whindersson revealed that he only heard the track when it appeared on his Instagram feed, due to the fame of his former lover. Then he immediately fired: “I don’t think I threw anyone off a cliff, no.”

The joke drew laughter from Virginia and Camila, but Nunes soon tried to explain what he meant. “Each one thinks for himself [o que quer]. I’m a person, but I understand what she meant and what people say. You know that thing where you look and say: ‘Oh, I understand what people are trying to say. They don’t mean to say that you are to blame for anything, but if you had done something…'”, he added, referring to her silence in the face of the turbulent divorce.

whindersson: “I didn’t throw anyone off the cliff” and also did absolutely nothing in relation to the immense hate that luisa sonza was suffering every day through his audience. pic.twitter.com/xFYMVeoVUu — αlisson. (@alisonitter) November 4, 2021

The excerpt in question says: “I knew the fall was big, but I had to jump / I wanted us to be higher / When I held your hand you let go of mine / And you pushed me off the cliff”. According to Sonza, who commented on the matter in an interview with YouTuber Foquinha (Fernanda Rocha), she wrote the hit during a post-divorce trip. “It’s what made everyone cry too. I cried horrors. Since the trip to Mexico [feita após o término] I cried. I kept thinking: ‘If the stewardess sees me, she’ll think I’m dying'”, declared Luisa. Listen:

Whindersson recalls turbulent times of separation

This was not Whindersson’s only mention of the breakup with Luísa. During the chat, YouTuber also revealed the reason why he chose to remain silent about his relationship with the singer, especially during the divorce period.

“My relationship with Luísa ended up very well resolved, very calm. What happened afterwards was this whole ‘cake’, because that’s how we were talking… (…) What the guys said about me, in the meantime, is that I hadn’t said anything. But that’s what I had told you here: I am a person. Each person has a way of reacting and my way of reacting when I end a relationship is not having contact”, he said. “My way was not to talk. Everyone has their own way and there are people who don’t like to talk or see things from old relationships”, punctuated the boy.

The artist also said that nowadays he no longer remembers the turbulent times and that he tried to deal with the situation using good humor. He also mentioned, even if in a veiled way, the “controversy” with Vitão, who at the beginning came to be pointed out as the pivot of the separation between Nunes and Sonza.

“That was a long time ago, about two years ago, I don’t even remember anymore. I don’t remember much detail by detail. I remember I made about four jokes [sobre o divórcio], is the right of my job. She lived a break with me and made a song, which has millions of hits. I made like four little jokes, but I wasn’t saying, ‘Oh, I have a horn’, nothing like that. I made some jokes that I thought was funny at the time. That’s all, nothing more”, completed the comedian. Watch the full interview: