Whindersson Nunes sparks criticism for separation after son’s death

WL! Whindersson Nunes he lost his patience and countered the comment of a follower on Twitter this Wednesday, November 3, which commented on the separation of the comedian and his son, John Michael, who died two days after his 22-week premature birth, as a result of his relationship with his ex-fiancee Maria Lina Deggan.

“A woman is only good for Whindersson if she gives him a child. Otherwise, he leaves the woman the way she is,” wrote a netizen.

“You’re talking about my greatest pain as if it were a soap opera for you, you talk about my son’s death as a chapter. And in your soap opera, I’m the guy who wants a baby at all costs. But that’s just in your head, I hope people have a sense with you that you don’t,” countered Whindersson.

You’re talking about my greatest pain as if it were a soap opera for you, you talk about my son’s death as a chapter, it’s in your soap opera I’m the guy who wants a child at all costs. But that’s just in your head, I hope people have a sense of you that you don’t. https://t.co/f6DBSaqHM0— Whindersson (@whindersson) November 4, 2021

The criticism took place after the comedian participated in the Podcats, led by Virgínia Fonseca and Camila Loures. In the interview, Whindersson talked about the possibility of having served as an inspiration for his ex-wife’s song Penhasco, Luisa Sonza.

SEE TOO:

Influencer admits hooking up with Whindersson Nunes: ‘Kiss good’

Friends? Vitão talks about his relationship with Whindersson Nunes and reveals a conversation with a comedian

Whindersson Nunes honors son with music: ‘It hurts me so much’

“I thought I didn’t throw anyone off a cliff, no [risos]. Everyone thinks for themselves, right, I’m a person. I don’t think so, but I understand what she meant. I understand what the guys say about me not having spoken. You know that stop where you look and ‘ah, I understand what people mean, if you had done something…’”, he added, about the attacks by haters that Luísa suffered on social media.

And life is only once for those who were born to understand

That the past is lost, the future we don’t see

That the train of life is now and there is no date or time for the passenger to get off — Whindersson (@whindersson) November 4, 2021

CLIFF INSPIRATION

Whindersson Nunes opened the game about what you think of the song “Penhasco”, one of the songs from the new album by Luisa Sonza, Sweet 22, and which was dedicated to him by the singer. in conversation with Virginia Phonseca and Camila Loures, in an interview with the podcast “PodCats”, the comedian commented on the fact that he was the inspiration for the hit, as well as revealing that he understands what his ex-wife meant by the lyrics.

“I heard it because she appeared on Instagram, Luísa is very famous and she went out everywhere”, he said about having listened to the song, which has dense sections, like “I knew the fall was big / But I had to jump / I wanted the people were taller / When I held your hand you let go of mine / And you pushed me off the cliff.”

The comedian, then, despite being exempt from the fact that he served as an inspiration for the song, acknowledged that he could have done more during the period when Luísa needed help dealing with the constant criticism on social media.

SEE TOO:

Influencer admits hooking up with Whindersson Nunes: ‘Kiss good’

Friends? Vitão talks about his relationship with Whindersson Nunes and reveals a conversation with a comedian

Whindersson Nunes honors son with music: ‘It hurts me so much’

“I didn’t think I threw anyone off a cliff, no,” he snapped, laughing. “Everyone thinks for themselves, right, I’m a person. I don’t think so, but I understand what she meant. I understand what the guys say about me not having spoken. You know that stop when you look and ‘ah, I understand what people mean, if you had done something…’”, he added about the attacks by haters that Luísa suffered on social media.

RELATIONSHIP WITH VITO

After going through a turbulent time during the relationship with Luisa Sonza, which ended in August this year, vitão did not run away from the questions involving Whindersson Nunes, the singer’s ex-husband, and opened up about his relationship with the comedian.

In a chat on the podcast PodPah, last Monday, October 18, the artist revealed that he maintains a sincere friendship with Whindersson and even delivered a conversation he had with the comedian.

“Yeah, man. We exchange ‘idea’ calmly these days, even a sight to be seen. We haven’t met yet, he’s getting ready for a fight there”, he said.

The musician also admitted that he was surprised to receive a message from Whindersson during the wave of attacks he received on social media when he took up his romance with Luísa Sonza. Despite having taken a while to talk to the person from Piauí, Vitão was happy with the attitude of João Miguel’s dad at the time.

SEE TOO:

Luisa Sonza and Fernanda Souza meet at an event

Luísa Sonza launches an acoustic version for the song ‘Penhasco’

Luísa Sonza changes music and moves fans: ‘I’m not better alone’

“When the business [ataques] were happening, we didn’t get to talk. But nowadays we talk in a good way, had some really cool ideas. There was a day when he came to call me, he had been living this p**** on the internet for a lot longer than me, and he was like: ‘Wow, bro, I know how this thing is. The business is to be strong’. I was so happy that he came to exchange ideas with humility. I’ve always been his fan, I always thought he was an impeccable artist, you know? I always thought he was very talented”, he stated.

In the end, Vitão assured that there was never any kind of rivalry with the handsome man. “People created a feud between us that never existed, nothing happened between us.”

END WITH LUISA SONZA

After Luisa Sonza confirm the end of your relationship with vitão, it was the singer’s turn to comment on the matter. Last Friday (20), the singer, who was the target of a wave of attacks on social networks after the release of his new song, “Takaya”, opened his heart and commented on the end of his relationship with the singer, with whom she took up the romance in September of last year.

“I grew up a lot with Luísa, I’m a different man nowadays. Everything we’ve been through has forced us to be strong, even though we don’t have the strength to do so in many moments. We serve as an example for Brazil of how intolerance, ignorance and hatred based on lies can be harmful in someone’s life”, he began, in an interview with Hugo Gloss.

“We live a very strong and remarkable story in my life, I can only be grateful for everything we felt and learned together. I ask that from now on they start to see us more as human beings and less as inflatable entertainment puppets without free will and freedom. More respect and unity for all of us. Luísa and I continue to love and respect each other, just as we want the rest to do with us”, he concluded.

See too:

Luísa Sonza loses patience and detonates Vitão’s haters after new song

After finishing, Luísa Sonza says she still loves Vitão

Vitão laments criticism of childhood idol and vents: ‘Disappointment’

Vitão and Luísa Sonza have gone through troubled times since they took over the romance. The couple was the target of attacks, threats and lies throughout their relationship, which ended up not resisting the pressure of social networks. Even so, the two demonstrated that they didn’t hold any grievances against each other, showing that respect between the two prevailed above all else.

THE LOVE CONTINUES

Luisa Sonza made fans apprehensive by confirming the end with vitão last Friday (20). The two were already in the midst of rumors that they would have parted a few weeks ago, but it was only now that the singer spoke about the matter. However, despite the couple having come to an end, the artist has shown that she doesn’t hold back her ex.

On social media, Luísa revealed that she still loves Vitão and that she will continue to do everything to protect him.

“I love him so much. No matter what, Victor has become part of my family and I will always love and protect him. Let everyone know that love continues and that no one will ever take it away or shake it”, wrote Luísa in a comment on Instagram, in a publication about the couple’s breakup.

See too:

Vitão laments childhood idol criticism after new music release

Luísa Sonza vents about attacks on social media and thrills

Camilla de Lucas and Gil do Vigor defend Vitão

Vitão and Luísa had been together since June of last year. The two went through troubled times throughout their relationship, becoming targets of attacks, threats and lies. The singer even received a series of offensive messages when announcing the release of his new song, “Takafaya”, last Friday and gave a brief outburst about the subject.

“I’ve been too quiet. I don’t want to swallow you anymore. Honestly, if you don’t like my music, don’t listen. If you can’t contain your unhappy comment, at least listen to the song and try to absorb something… this song I’m releasing today is precisely about you who wants to see me at rock bottom. So try to shut up a little bit, stop talking shit and absorb something. Thank you,” he snapped.

MAIN NEWS:

7th Roça de A Fazenda: Who do you want to be on the reality show?

Deolane kicks crashers from her birthday party

Find out who is Marília Mendonça’s supposed new affair

Farm 13: Marina wins the Farmer’s eighth test

The Farm 13: Sthe Matos’s fiance refutes accusations of treason

Tchan’s ex-blonde is accused of improper leadership at the PRF and rebuts: ‘It’s fake news’

The Farm 13: In the countryside, Erasmus laments his explosiveness

Meghan Markle was very close to her brother Thomas Markle Jr.