White mother is accused of trafficking in people traveling with a black daughter

A 42-year-old white mother reported that she was accused of trafficking in persons after traveling with her 10-year-old black daughter in the United States. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Mary MacCarthy was traveling at the last minute from San Jose, Calif., to Denver, due to the death of her brother, and upon disembarking from the plane, she was informed by airport agents that a flight attendant had denounced her for “suspicious behavior”.

The two were traveling on the Southwest company on October 22nd. In a police report, which has already been filed after the incident, there was an indication from both the airline and the police that Mary was “trafficking” the child.

“On the day of the incident, it was clear to me that my family had a racial profile,” MacCarthy told the publication. Now she has hired a lawyer to handle the case. “The airline and the police need to be held accountable,” he argues.

According to the police bulletin, the attendant told police she suspected the two were the last to board – and why MacCarthy asked other passengers to move so she could sit next to her daughter. The flight attendant also told officers that they did not speak once during the entire flight, according to the report obtained by the Daily Mail.

Upon arrival in Denver, even before they had fully disembarked, they found themselves confronted by two armed police officers as well as a Southwest employee. MacCarthy said he thought the cops were there to tell her about another death in her family, but realized that wasn’t the case when the two lawmen began talking to MacCarthy and her daughter, Moira, separately.

“The officer told me, ‘We’re talking to you because they reported you to the pilot for suspicious behavior.’ And then I knew immediately what was going on,” says the mother.

MacCarthy then explained to the police the reason for the trip and, according to her, her daughter cried throughout the process. In addition, she stated that they were the last to board because they were assigned to the last boarding group by the airline, due to the last-minute booking, and that they did not speak because they were trying to sleep after receiving the news of her brother’s death on the last night.

“It was the worst day of my daughter’s life,” said MacCarthy.

Southwest spokesman Chris Mainz told the Daily Mail that the company is “conducting a review of the situation internally” and should contact the customer to “offer our apologies”.

“Our employees undergo robust training on human trafficking,” said Mainz.