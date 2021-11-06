Who are the women who can receive life support of R$ 1,200

The Committee on Women’s Rights approved Bill 2099/20, which provides for the payment of the aid permanent payment of R$ 1,200 monthly. This benefit is intended for women providers of single-parent families.

Women heads of single parent families will receive a lifetime allowance of BRL 1,200. A single-parent family is one headed by a woman without a spouse or partner, with at least one person under 18 years of age.

According to Bill 2099/20, approved by the Commission on Women’s Rights, the beneficiary must meet certain requirements. The focus is on the most vulnerable families, therefore, the requirements are:

be over 18 years old,

Not having active formal employment;

Not having a social security or assistance benefit;

Have a monthly per capita family income of up to 1/2 minimum wage; or

Have a total monthly family income of up to 3 minimum wages.

Bill 2099/20 is by former deputy Assis Carvalho (PI) and received a favorable opinion from rapporteur deputy Erika Kokay (PT-DF). She just added an amendment so that the aid is readjusted every year, according to the INPC (National Consumer Price Index).

In defense of the text, Deputy Kokay said that, in view of the pandemic, many families had a drop in income. Therefore, it is necessary to have a permanent policy to support women and their dependents. The situation is even more urgent in the cases of women who are providers of single-parent families.

“For women who are providers of single parent families, the situation is even more dramatic, as, in many cases, they do not have the support of the parents of their children and yet they must support their homes alone,” said the deputy.

After approval and regulation by the Executive Branch, the law must be published within three months. Currently, the project is being processed in a conclusive character and will still be analyzed by the Social Security and Family commissions; Finance and Taxation; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship.

O aid of BRL 1,200 must be paid by federal public banks. In this way, the institutions will be responsible for the operation of the benefit. Payment can be made through a digital social savings account.

These accounts are automatically opened in the name of the beneficiaries and no maintenance fees are charged. The same happened for the payment of the emergency aid last year.

