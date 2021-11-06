Why did Marighella almost not debut in Brazil? Wagner Moura and producer explain the two-year delay – Cinema News

Standing applauded at the Berlin Film Festival in 2019, Marighella’s biopic hit Brazilian cinemas in November 2021. The film’s director, Wagner Moura takes a stand on postponements.

It’s been more than two years since Marighella was shown – to much applause – at the Berlin Festival. Now, the feature film signed by Wagner Moura, debuting director, finally arrives in Brazilian cinemas. The delay, of course, did not go unnoticed: in interviews, the cast, crew and director made a point of recalling the imbroglios that the film starring Seu Jorge suffered during these past two years – an event that Wagner Moura even relates to the story told on screens.

“The film was banned from opening here, which is absurd. We were attacked from the beginning. At the time when we were financing, during the filming, we were threatened, then there was a whole mess with Ancine”, he told in an interview with I love cinema. The director explained that O2, the producer of Marighella, resorted to National Film Agency (Ancine) several times so that the feature could be aired in Brazil.

In addition to the negatives to Marighella, the actor in Elite squad he said that other cultural works went through the same bureaucracy and spoke of censorship. “I have no doubt that Marighella was censored. The orders were commonplace and at a time when Bolsonaro was talking openly about filtering at Ancine, Ancine had to stop. It wasn’t just us. It was a time when people said that there could not be a film by Bruna Surfistinha, that LGBT edicts were inexplicably canceled”, he said.





In 2019, President Jair Bolsonaro declared that he would extinguish Ancine if audiovisual productions could not pass through the government’s filter. “Since it is a federal agency, if it cannot have a filter, we will extinguish Ancine. We will privatize, I will pass or we will extinguish”, he stated during an event in commemoration of the National Football Day, held in September 2019. to define.

What is Ancine?

Founded in 2001, Agência Nacional do Cinema is the federal agency that regulates and supervises the film and audiovisual industry in Brazil. Among the agency’s main objectives are the promotion of cultural productions, as well as stimulating the market, guaranteeing access to film productions and their participation in the domestic and foreign markets.

About marighella, Ancine’s justification for the imbroglio in releasing the film has to do with another O2 production, which had a problem with accountability and meeting deadlines with the agency. Thus, the default hindered the financing process of the Wagner Moura movie.





During a press conference held in São Paulo, Marighella producer Andrea Barata Ribeiro also spoke about the problems with the agency: “I want to remember that Ancine turned 20 and that in 18 it was alongside Brazilian producers. It’s been two years since the agency was dismantled, the culture dismantled. This is a form of censorship. The board was removed and the one that entered did not make the process go forward”, he stated.

The bureaucratic attacks and processes did not intimidate the film crew and Wagner Moura was always confident that the situation would be overcome. “Fighting for the film to premiere in the cinemas for which it was made was also to be part of a struggle for democracy in Brazil today, for the right of a cultural product to premiere like any other. If we didn’t engage in this fight, we wouldn’t be doing justice to the film and to the memory of Marighella”, the director told the I love cinema.

In addition to Seu Jorge in the lead role, Marighella counts on Bruno Gagliasso, Adriana Esteves, Bella Camero, Humberto Carrão, Pastor Henrique Vieira and Maria Marighella, granddaughter of Carlos Marighella. The film is already available in Brazilian cinemas.