Why the rate of hospitalizations for respiratory diseases among children has risen again in Brazil | Health

While Sars-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for the current pandemic, remains a major concern around the world, the latest records on the Brazilian health situation reveal a second phenomenon: the increase in respiratory infections among children aged 0-9 caused by other types of viruses.

In the most recent InfoGripe bulletins, from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), it is possible to notice an increase in hospitalizations related to conditions caused by respiratory syncytial virus, bocavirus, rhinovirus and parainfluenza types 3 and 4, especially among children.

These agents affect the respiratory system and cause those classic cold symptoms such as a stuffy nose, coughing, sneezing, and fever.

According to experts interviewed by BBC News Brasil, this increase is related to recent flexibility in measures to contain the pandemic and the return to school all over the country.

They also point out that there are ways to minimize the risk of new cases of these diseases with the adoption of simple measures, such as improve air circulation indoors and do not send children who show the characteristic signs of these diseases to school.

Public health researcher Marcelo Gomes, InfoGripe coordinator at Fiocruz, considers this growth in cases among children “very impressive”.

“In the last two months, we started to observe in children the appearance of cases related to other viruses that had not appeared since 2020, such as bocaviruses and parainfluenza 3 and 4”, he says.

“And this is in addition to an increase in infections caused by the respiratory syncytial virus and by the rhinovirus, which had been coming since the end of last year”, he completes.

The infectious disease specialist Francisco Ivanildo de Oliveira Junior, manager of care quality at Sabará Hospital Infantil, in São Paulo, also noticed this increase in complaints in the daily routine of the office.

“Since the end of August and the beginning of September, we have noticed a greater frequency of respiratory infections among children. And the fact that most of them are not caused by Covid-19 calls our attention”, he says.

It is worth noting that most cases are usually mild and resolve after a few days, but there is a minority of very young patients or patients with heart and lung diseases who develop more severe discomforts, which require hospitalization in the ICU (intensive care unit) and can even kill.

According to materials released by Fiocruz, about 10 to 15% of children under two years old infected with respiratory syncytial virus need to be hospitalized.

A side effect of reopening

Gomes points out that the rise in respiratory diseases in children is currently concentrated in the Center-South region of the country.

In the InfoGripe Bulletin, which compiles and tabulates the notifications of hospitalizations for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) in Brazil, it is possible to see that, among the hospitalizations of individuals aged 0-9 years, Sars-CoV-2 was surpassed by syncytial virus and, more recently, it has also lost ground to other infectious agents.

Gomes emphasizes that it is not possible to compare the current increase with notifications collected in the years prior to the pandemic.

“The current numbers are expressive, but it is difficult to draw this parallel with the past, as before Covid-19 there was no such mobilization for all SRAG notifications to be included in the surveillance system”, he justifies.

In the experts’ view, this increase can be explained by the relaxation of measures to contain the pandemic and the reopening of schools.

“Although face-to-face teaching has resumed in some places from the end of 2020, the return to school took place more intensely from August 2021”, points out Oliveira Junior.

“In other words, children began to meet more often, not only in schools, but also in social and family gatherings”, he reasons.

And, as is known, closer contact facilitates the transmission of these agents that reach the respiratory system.

Physician Marco Aurélio Sáfadi, president of the Department of Infectology of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics, recalls that there is a contingent of children under 2 years old who were practically isolated since they were born.

“In my 30 years of pediatrics, I had never gone through a period with so little respiratory syncytial virus activity as in 2020”, points out the specialist, who is also a professor at the Faculty of Medical Sciences at Santa Casa de São Paulo.

“In other words, there is a group of children who have not had any contact with these respiratory viruses and, therefore, are more susceptible now”, he adds.

As much as going back to school was necessary, Gomes believes that schools could have structured themselves better to reduce the risk of transmission between students, teachers and staff.

“This increase in respiratory diseases among children was completely expected. And we had more than a year to prepare and improve the teaching environments”, he laments.

“In the end, the adopted protocols are very flawed and, often, they are limited to measuring the temperature at the entrance and providing alcohol in gel, which are ineffective measures when we talk about respiratory viruses”, he criticizes.

The Fiocruz specialist sees a low concern with the quality of the masks used and with ventilation in classrooms, which are much more important strategies in the current context.

What we should know about PFF2/N95 masks

“I’ve heard reports from some schools that do not allow the fan to be turned on in these environments. And we know that keeping doors and windows open and making the air circulate through these spaces greatly reduces the risk of infection,” says Gomes.

What to do if my child has symptoms?

You Respiratory viruses are usually related to two main complications: pneumonia or bronchiolitis, which cause a kind of inflammation in some lung structures.

“These severe forms tend to occur more frequently in young children, less than two years old, or those who have congenital diseases that affect the immune response. Patients with heart and lung diseases are also more susceptible”, explains Oliveira Junior.

The doctor advises parents to be aware of typical cold symptoms and seek advice from a health professional.

“Not every respiratory condition requires an emergency room. Most of the time, it is worth making an appointment with the pediatrician or providing a remote service, if possible”, he says.

“Now, if the child has a high fever or persists for more than 48 hours, is having difficulty breathing or does not want to eat, it is important to seek the emergency room”, he says.

“Newborns and very small babies, who are in the early stages of breastfeeding, also need to be closely monitored,” adds Sáfadi.

In more severe conditions, the patient needs to stay a few days in the hospital to receive oxygen, ensure good hydration, undergo respiratory physiotherapy and remove excess mucus from the airways.

There are also some strategies that help to minimize the risk of respiratory infections in children.

In addition to the most basic actions, which involve caring for the ventilation of the environment and the use of masks in closed places, the specialists highlight a measure that should become more common in Brazil: not sending children with typical symptoms of colds or symptoms to school. the flu.

This attitude would prevent the transmission of viruses to other classmates.

“It seems to me that we have naturalized the fact that these other respiratory viruses may also be behind serious cases, hospitalizations and deaths”, highlights Gomes.

“Isolating cases of suspected respiratory problems would have a huge collective impact and would reduce the virus transmission chains,” he adds.

Oliveira Júnior understands that it is necessary to create a “social pact” so that such habits become part of our culture.

“This is one of those guidelines that are easy to talk about and difficult to put into practice,” he says.

“For this measure to work, we need changes throughout society. Keeping children with colds at home depends, for example, on (on) companies releasing fathers and mothers to work in the home office during this period,” says the infectologist.

Sáfadi recalls that the greater exposure of children to school and social activities from now on demands care not only with respiratory viruses, but with a series of other infectious diseases.

“It is important to update the children’s vaccination card, even more so with this return to the ‘normal’ that we have been experiencing in recent weeks”, he points out.