With Calleri and Rodrigo Nestor recovered, São Paulo embarks to face Bahia | São Paulo

This Saturday, São Paulo ended the preparation to face Bahia, this Sunday, in Salvador, at 18:15 (GMT), for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship. Recovered from injuries, forward Jonathan Calleri and midfielder Rodrigo Nestor travel with the team.
Calleri had a muscle injury in the derby against Corinthians, while Rodrigo Nestor injured his ankle against Red Bull Bragantino.
This Saturday morning, coach Rogério Ceni performed tactical exercises and set-piece training.
Calleri is greeted by the president of São Paulo, Julio Casares, as he leaves CT — Photo: Erico Leonan / saopaulofc
With the return of Calleri and Nestor, Ceni must make changes in the team that faced Internacional a week ago.
A likely team, with three defenders, has Tiago Volpi, Arboleda, Miranda and Léo; Orejuela, Liziero, Igor Gomes, Gabriel Sara and Reinaldo; Luciano (Calleri) and Rigoni. Another option is to take out a defender, move Luciano back into the middle and call on Calleri with Rigoni in attack.
São Paulo starts the round in 12th place, with 37 points, dreaming of getting closer to the G-6 – Corinthians is in sixth place, with 44 points.
After facing Bahia, São Paulo will travel straight to Ceará, where on Wednesday they face Fortaleza.