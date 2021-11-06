With David Luiz back, Renato designs Flamengo for a game against Atlético-GO; see probable lineup – Flamengo

PHOTO: ALEXANDRE VIDAL / FLAMENGO

This Friday (5th), Flamengo and Atlético-GO will face off at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), at Maracanã. The late game is valid for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship, and only victory matters for Mais Querido’s plans. The club wants to reduce the advantage of the leader Atlético-MG. In this way, and for that, he counts on the return of David Luiz and Rodrigo Caio, to form the duo of the main defender.

In all, Flamengo has five absences: Filipe Luis, Diego Ribas, Arrascaeta, Pedro and Kenedy, who are in the medical department. Therefore, Renato Gaúcho must set up the following team: Diego Alves, Isla, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Ramon; Willian Arão, Andreas and Everton Ribeiro; Vitinho, Bruno Henrique and Gabigol.

It is worth noting the presence of David Luiz in the lineup, the player has played in just two matches for Mais Querido since his arrival. With that, the ideal defender duo is back in shape, alongside Rodrigo Caio. The team also has the return of Bruno Henrique, who served his suspension. However, Everton Ribeiro and Andreas Pereira are hanging.