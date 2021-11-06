With gala performances by Fabiana and Michele, Osasco wins the national classic against Sesc-Flamengo | volleyball

You can change the color of the shirt and partners, change players, even the name of the team can be printed differently on television, but the rivalry that exists between Rio de Janeiro and Osasco is unmistakable for the public and remains intact. This Friday, at Ginásio do Tijuca, in a match valid for the second round of the Women’s Superliga, Osasco beat Sesc-Flamengo by 3 sets to 0 with partials of 25/21, 25/18 and 25/20. There was balance, tension and the presence of the fans – only allowed 50% because of health protocols. All the ingredients that make this duel the greatest national volleyball classic.

+ Check out the complete Superliga table

The final points of Sesc-Flamengo 0 x 3 Osasco, for the women’s Superliga

Osasco’s serve was very important for the achievement of tonight’s result, at Ginásio do Tijuca. The foundation made the Rio team very uncomfortable for offensive actions, facilitating the blocking. The central and two-time Olympic champion had great performance in the network and scored 14 points. But the highlight of the match was the opposite Michele, who won the Viva Vôlei Trophy.

+ Fabiana reinvents herself after becoming a mother and aims for 7th Superliga title

It was Osasco’s second victory in the Superliga. In the debut, Luizomar de Moura’s team defeated Fluminense. The tip Tiffany scored 37 points in that match, which reached five sets after a great performance by the Tricolor cast. Sesc-Flamengo, in turn, adds their second defeat in the competition. The first setback was against Sesi-Bauru.

The teams return to the court on Tuesday, November 9th. Coach Bernardinho’s team will face Brasília, in the Federal Capital, at 6:30 pm, broadcast on SportTV2. In the sequence, Osasco plays at home against the also undefeated Praia Clube, also broadcast by the champion channel.

1 of 1 Tiffany, Michele, Fabiana and Fabiola embrace — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Tiffany, Michele, Fabiana and Fabiola embrace — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

A dot there and a dot here. The match between Sesc-Flamengo and Osasco started extremely balanced, with the teams alternating in the lead of the marker. The opposite Sabrina tried to make a difference for the Rio team, while Tiffany looks for alternatives to improve the attack of the São Paulo squad. Osasco only managed to open up the advantage after successive blocks by the central and two-time Olympic champion Fabiana, who is making his first season in Luizomar de Moura’s team. The player climbed the wall and placed 19 to 16 on the scoreboard. Coach Bernardinho stopped the game and replaced his team still in the fight for the set, but striker Michele closed in 25-21.

Osasco returned to the court driven by the victory in the previous set. With the tip Carla on the serve, he opened 4-1 on the marker. Sesc-Flamengo found it very difficult to play the ball, and Bernardinho soon asked for time. He spoke specifically with setter Juma, who was leaving the attack options checked. Gradually, the carioca cast managed to recover in the partial. But soon the team from São Paulo returned to lead the score. Central Fabiana was once again important in blocking. Osasco’s serve also made the difference, making Sesc-Flamengo uncomfortable for offensive actions. With tranquility, Luizomar de Moura’s team scored 25 to 18.