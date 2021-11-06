With leaders leaving, diplomatic negotiation seeks the real goals of COP26; see what still to expect | Cop 26

The first days of the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP 26) were marked by the presence of leaders and by some commitments already made, including by Brazil (reduction of deforestation and greenhouse gas emissions).

Although these are positive signals (even open to criticism), what has been announced so far is considered important, but it still does not address the main expectations for the meeting.

Briefly, the main expectations for the COP are:

Present more ambitious goals for gas reduction: One of the goals outlined by the Paris Agreement is to limit global warming to 1.5ºC. For this, countries are expected to present to the UN more ambitious targets for reducing the emission of greenhouse gases;

One of the goals outlined by the Paris Agreement is to limit global warming to 1.5ºC. For this, countries are expected to present to the UN more ambitious targets for reducing the emission of greenhouse gases; Regulate article 6 of the Paris Agreement – carbon market: conference needs to elaborate this point of the “book of rules” so that, among other points, those responsible for emitting gases can pay another entity or country that managed to generate credits to neutralize them;

conference needs to elaborate this point of the “book of rules” so that, among other points, those responsible for emitting gases can pay another entity or country that managed to generate credits to neutralize them; Payment of U$S 100 billion: rich countries need to make possible the payment of US$ 100 billion per year for the reduction of emissions carried out by developing countries. The money should have been transferred as early as 2020, as provided for in the Paris Agreement, and every 5 years, countries should report on their actions.

Now, before analyzing what lies ahead, it is worth noting the first milestones of the event:

Emission reduction: Brazil presented a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030; specialists warn that the announcement does not indicate, in absolute values, what the reduction should be and, in practice, the proposal may be the same as made in 2015 in the government of Dilma Rousseff;

Brazil presented a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030; specialists warn that the announcement does not indicate, in absolute values, what the reduction should be and, in practice, the proposal may be the same as made in 2015 in the government of Dilma Rousseff; Methane Agreement: Brazil and more than one hundred countries have also joined the Global Commitment of Methane. The list of signatories was released by the US government. The deal includes half of the top 30 methane emitters, which account for two-thirds of the global economy;

Brazil and more than one hundred countries have also joined the Global Commitment of Methane. The list of signatories was released by the US government. The deal includes half of the top 30 methane emitters, which account for two-thirds of the global economy; Logging: Ministry of the Environment announced that Brazil should eliminate illegal deforestation in 2028. The previous target was for the year 2030.

With the departure of the leaders, the first week is fully dedicated to trading desks at a more technical level, which is not yet likely to lead to major agreements.

“The COP started, some heads of state spoke and, now, the negotiators sit in the small rooms to see the proposals, the agreements and the disagreements”, explains Márcio Astrini, executive secretary of the Climate Observatory.

Despite that, Astrini, who is in Scotland, says the richest countries are talking behind the scenes about expanding their ambitions year after year: creating a platform for the goals to be raised with each climate conference.

Natalie Unterstell, president of Talanoa and a member of the Green Climate Fund’s Accreditation Panel, also says that, in the coming days, the trend is to see fewer political announcements and more negotiations between diplomatic bodies.

“Big things, like financing, like carbon credit, should be agreed next week. We are in consultation phase all day, people are discussing the commas”, explains Natalie.

More ambitious goals and $100 billion from rich countries: see 5 COP26 focal points

Outside, on the weekend, there are some protests: the Fridays for Future movement, in which the activist Greta Thunberg participates, scheduled a walk for Friday (5). The March for Climate, a large demonstration that brings together all activists and movements for the environment, is scheduled for Saturday (6).

Unterstell says that a novelty implemented by the United Kingdom are thematic days, which end up mobilizing and bringing together different actors around specific issues. This Wednesday (3), was the day to debate the financing and economic measures necessary to develop the fight against global warming. This Thursday, the theme is energy and how to accelerate a cleaner transition.

“In the meantime, super difficult, super arduous negotiations are taking place, and they will be passed on to the ministers next week”, explains the expert.

Let’s limit it to 1.5ºC, but how?

Also on Sunday (31), in Rome, the leaders of the G20 met in a kind of “warm-up” for the COP26 in Scotland. The group has committed itself once again to an old goal that has not been met before: limit the average temperature increase of the planet to 1.5ºC.

G20 leaders advocate more cooperation between nations to tackle pandemic and climate change

The 1.5ºC target was signed in the Paris Agreement in 2015, but, according to climatologists and the reports of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), it urgently needs more ambitious measures by all countries, especially the most issuers: United States, China, Russia, European Union, India and Brazil.

The G20, a group of countries that represent 80% of the planet’s economy, called for “significant and effective” action. The leaders, however, have not given a precise date for reaching carbon neutrality: the text only says “around the middle of the century”.

Brazil and its reduction in emissions by 2030

‘We don’t want blah blah blah anymore,’ says Greta Thunberg

The COP officially started on Monday (1) and with it, the speeches — as activist Greta Thunberg says: a bit of “blah blah blah” (watch the video above).

Angela Merkel, German Chancellor, said that “we are not yet where we want to go”; Joe Biden, President of the United States, spoke that “it is a turning point in history”; President Jair Bolsonaro, however, did not attend the event, but said on video: “Brazil is part of the climate solution, not the problem.”

COP26: Biden speaks on the first day of negotiations

Representing the country, the Minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite, presented a new target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. However, Leite spoke only in percentages and did not present how much the real reduction in gas emissions should be. greenhouse effect for this decade.

“Today we present a new, more ambitious climate target, going from 43% to 50% by 2030; and a carbon neutral target by 2050, which will be formalized during COP26”, stated Leite.

Despite being presented by the government of Brazil as “more ambitious”, the target was criticized by environmental entities. A network of 70 civil society organizations, the Climate Observatory says that, without being informed in absolute values ​​what the reduction should be, the result announced at COP26 could be the same as what Brazil already proposed in 2015, in the government of Dilma Rousseff – and not bigger, as the Bolsonaro government claims.

100 Leaders Against Deforestation and Methane Counts

The Ministry of the Environment also announced that Brazil should eliminate illegal deforestation in 2028. The previous target was for the year 2030. The measures should follow a schedule, which starts from 2022:

15% reduction per year until 2024;

40% reduction per year in 2025 and 2026;

50% reduction in 2027;

Zero illegal deforestation in 2028.

Despite the prospect of a drop in the deforestation rate compared to the previous year, Brazil is far from the 3,925 km² of deforestation promised in 2015, in the Paris agreement, for 2030. In 2020, there were 10,800 km² of forest felled in the Amazon.

On Tuesday (20), meanwhile, more than 100 world leaders pledged to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by the end of this decade. The measure was supported by countries such as China, the United States, Indonesia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and also Brazil, bringing together nations that collectively represent more than 86% of the planet’s forests.

“More than 100 leaders, representing more than 86 percent of the world’s forests, have pledged to work together to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030,” the UK government said in a statement.

For its part, the European Union has pledged to spend 1 billion euros of its budget over the next five years to protect forests.