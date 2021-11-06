With nerves on edge, Gre-Nal 434 promises tension and demands emotional balance in Beira-Rio | brazilian series a

Naturally, a Gre-Nal in Porto Alegre has empty streets during its 90 minutes, people in the stadium or staring at the television screens. But this Saturday’s classic, at 7pm, in Beira-Rio, has even more ingredients to make Rio Grande do Sul stop in time.

The duel number 434 in the history of the teams from Rio Grande do Sul will be of tension at the surface. Grêmio’s fight against relegation in the Brasileirão carries for both sides a psychological factor that transcends the playing field.

The tricolor side, of course, needs the victory to give a glimmer of hope to the fans that it is possible to be in Serie A in 2021. The Colorados precisely want the Serie B path to be paved after the final whistle. Not to mention that they live the expectation for a place in Libertadores next year.

It will be the fourth time that the teams have had the possibility of sinking their biggest rival in the relegation zone. In the most recent, in 2016, the goalless draw at the Arena, for the second round, had no direct impact on Inter’s fall.

But, on the two occasions in which Grêmio was on the brink of the precipice in the era of running points, Gre-Nal gained significant weight for the outcome. Both on the positive and negative side.

Former striker Christian, who defended both colors, suffered more on the blue side. In 2003, he scored the Grêmio winning goal in Beira-Rio, which gave the spirit for a final run against the fall. In the following year, however, the defeat by 3-1 at the Olimpic paved the second relegation of the tricolor history.

– The situation in 2004, which is similar to today, has not been able to recover. Classic goes for many things. Whoever wins, grows and gains confidence to move forward. Whoever loses is terrible. I do not wish for anyone – says Christian.

Last breath for the Guild?

At the moment, Grêmio is the penultimate in the Brasileirão table with 26 points, seven behind Bahia, the first team outside the relegation zone. The odds of being in Serie B next year exceed 80%.

To make matters worse, fans invaded the Arena’s lawn last Sunday, after the loss to Palmeiras, and ransacked the VAR’s cabin. As a result, the club will not be able to receive support from fans until the case is judged by the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD).

The Gaucho Justice also suspended Grêmio’s organized activities for 180 days and banned the Arena North Bleachers, which had been used again just last weekend. Finally, Beira-Rio will only have colorados this Saturday.

In addition to all this, Tricolor played a tough game against the leader Atlético-MG on Wednesday and, even so, lost. Coach Vagner Mancini will try to use the positive points of the match to work on the players’ emotional factor for this Saturday.

– The fans may be upset because we lost the game, but they felt that Grêmio was in search, audacious. I saw two almost equal times, with a very interesting intensity of the game. What happens from now on, whether in Gre-Nal or in the other game, will depend a lot on the emotional state of these athletes. Because they are stronger today (Wednesday). They know that the victory escaped due to a detail – said Mancini on Wednesday.

Inter and the “obligation” to sink the rival

Home tonight, Inter is seventh in the Brasileirão with 41 points. It is seven from the group of teams that obtain direct place in the Libertadores group stage and three from those that would have to compete in the preliminary knockouts.

Despite having packed up after the arrival of Diego Aguirre, Colorado cannot advance to better positions in the table. Last Sunday, it skidded once again after losing to São Paulo, at Morumbi.

In addition, Inter has been finding it difficult in the last matches against Grêmio. In January, Colorado turned on its rival in Beira-Rio, for last year’s Brazilian Nationals. Until then, it hadn’t achieved a victory since September 2018.

But the end of the fast didn’t last long. Just flipping the calendar to 2021, and the “Gre-Nal seesaw” swung back to the blue side. In four classics played this season, there were two draws and two defeats.

This negative retrospective also has psychological weight in the departure of soon more. Even because the team will enter the field in front of 25 thousand colorados plundered in sinking the biggest rival in the relegation zone. The “obligation” of winning can put some pressure on players on the field.

– Classic is always special. It’s normal for things to happen. What I have to say is that it will be a very important game and we will try to make our fans happy. I imagine that everything will be fine, that there will be no off-field problems for the fans to enjoy a football game. Take away the drama. But I have nothing to say about Grêmio – assured coach Diego Aguirre after the loss to São Paulo.