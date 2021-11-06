With PAD pending, Dallagnol is ineligible, lawyers say

Magistrates and members of the Public Ministry who request voluntary dismissal or retirement pending administrative disciplinary proceedings are ineligible for eight years. It’s what determines the article 1, item I, subitem “q”, of Complementary Law 64/90, included by Clean Sheet Law (Complementary Law 135 of 2010). The provision also provides for ineligibility, for the same period, if there is compulsory retirement by sanctioning decision or loss of office determined by judgment.

Deltan announced this Thursday (4/11) that he will leave the MP to enter politics once and for all

Lawyers heard by Conjure understand that, thus, the rule applies to prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol, who announced this Thursday (4/11) his departure from the Public Ministry to try to definitively enter a political career – if he manages to overcome the literality of the Clean Record Law, since a disciplinary administrative proceeding (PAD) against him is pending at the National Council of the Public Ministry (CNMP).

The device provided for by the Clean Record Law aims to prevent the resignation of office — in order to preserve political rights — before a sanction that would also determine possible ineligibility.

a grain of salt

The spokesman for the Curitiba “jet wash” consortium was the target of 52 disciplinary complaints at the CNMP. Of this amount, three became PADs. In one of them, related to the infamous case of Power point, there was a prescription. In the others, Dallagnol was convicted, having received the penalties of censure and warning.

In the case of the PAD that generated the warning, however, Dallagnol called the Supreme Court. Minister Luiz Fux then granted an injunction so that, until the judgment on the merits by the STF, the CNMP would not consider this penalty in the analysis of the measures to be eventually imposed in the other two PADs. That’s because, if the warning were heeded, future convictions of the former member of the “jet wash” could be aggravated.

Therefore, it still weighs an outstanding PAD against Dallagnol. For Marcelo Peregrino Ferreira, a lawyer and a Doctor of Laws from UFSC, the request for dismissal made by Dallagnol, pending this PAD, generates, in fact, his ineligibility. “It is observed that the administrative sanctioning procedure does not need to come to an end, and the ‘truth’ is not even sought. Ineligibility arises from a presumption swear and swear of resignation or request for retirement or dismissal (by magistrates and members of the Public Ministry) as confessions of unlawful acts”, he says.

“In reality, Dallagnol could only ask for dismissal after the end of administrative disciplinary proceedings. The rule exists precisely to prevent a faulty prosecutor from escaping punishment. If he asks while a disciplinary proceeding is pending, regardless of the outcome, he is ineligible”, he concludes. .

Walber de Moura Agra, Pernambuco attorney, lawyer and professor at the Federal University of Pernambuco (UFPE) explains that a case is typified in item “m” of article 1, I, of LC 64/90, which provides for the ineligibility of those excluded from exercising the profession , by sanctioning decision of the competent professional body, as a result of an ethical-professional infraction. For its configuration, Deltan would have to be excluded from the MP, which was not the case. And, as it is very clear, the sanction is only for those who are excluded, not those who received other penalties.

However, another situation is provided for in item “q”. For Agra, this hypothesis of ineligibility would apply fully if Deltan asks for dismissal, since a PAD would be pending. In addition, the lawyer considers that, with the decision of Minister Fux, the issue was transferred to the Public Law sphere. Thus, even if Dallagnol gives up his action in the Supreme Court, in an attempt to “close the PAD”, the issue became one of verification of due process of law.

The lawyer Marco Riechelmann goes on the same line. Even with the process in the STF, Deltan can be framed by the Clean Record Law. This is because the injunction granted by Minister Fux is a precarious decision and the process could generate future effects if there was no dismissal.

“If the member of the Public Ministry who resigns has PADs pending against him, I understand that the cause of ineligibility applies even if they are suspended by court order. This is because there was only the suspension of the case, not having a final decision on the merits”, explains.

mere warning

Another lawyer specializing in Electoral Law heard by Conjure believes that article 1, item I, item “q”, of LC 64/90, is equivalent to the ineligibility established for parliamentarians when they resign from their mandates with processes pending in the ethics committee. The idea is not to create a scenario for people to run away from PAD and punishment. But, in his opinion, the administrative process would need, at least in theory, to lead to the congressman’s impeachment so that his resignation would generate the hypothesis of ineligibility.

Thus, the lawyer states that, as Dallagnol will receive at most one warning, the case does not fit the aforementioned legal provision. That is, it maintains that the Clean Record Law should not be interpreted literally; therefore, it matters little whether the PAD is still pending, as the prosecutor’s conviction can never be his resignation.

CNMP Precedents

CNMP jurisprudence indicates that, upon requesting dismissal, pending PADs tend to be shelved. For Moura Agra, however, these precedents should not be applied to the case of Dallagnol, as it is a specific jurisprudence of the CNMP, “cannot be transferred to the area of ​​ineligibility, which has specificity and has, at its foundation, constitutional supremacy.”

Pet 8,614