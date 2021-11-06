Without space and with a salary increase in 2022, Éder becomes a problem in the SPFC – 11/06/2021

São Paulo has already made it clear that it will not make large investments in signings for the next season. However, within the cast itself there are issues to be resolved to make the Tricolor “viable” in the future. One of them is the Italian-Brazilian striker Éder.

With no space in the current squad with the arrival of Calleri and coach Rogério Ceni’s desire to recover Pablo, the center forward has salaries of around R$ 600,000. To make things even more complicated, Éder has an automatic salary increase clause, of R$ 100,000, for the second season of his contract, which runs until December 2022.

According to the UOL Sport found out, Éder is dissatisfied with the number of chances he has received and welcomes a departure from the Morumbi club. The São Paulo board likes the athlete, but is aware of the athlete’s desire and knows that it is not ideal to keep a player with such high income and such low utilization.

Coach Rogério Ceni himself was clear about the planning outlined for 2022 in an interview after the victory over Internacional.

“We’re going to look for younger athletes. We need to strengthen ourselves next year, within the club’s financial possibilities. We have to reduce the payroll, make São Paulo have a life of its own in the future,” said the captain.

Carlos Belmonte, the club’s football director, also stated that there is no intention of “bombing” signings and made it clear that some signings of more experienced athletes did not work out.

“At the moment we are in the championship, needing points, we still haven’t sat down to talk about the planning. What we know is that we brought older players, some had results and others not so much. Rigoni, Calleri, Benítez who aren’t here at the end of their career, players who are 29, 28 years old.

In the last 25 games of the São Paulo Tricolor in the season, Éder started in only two and had only seven appearances on the field. In total, the center forward wore the São Paulo shirt 27 times, scored five goals and gave two assists. With Rogério Ceni, he adds 18 minutes.