Worlds 2021: “I’m tired of winning 3-2, I want to make a 3-0 in the Final,” says Meiko

The Grand Final of the Worlds 2021 it will be this Saturday (6) between DAMWON Kia and EDG and the two teams participated in a press conference before the decisive clash that will decide the great champion of the LoL Worlds.

In an interview with several journalists from around the world, the teams exchanged more praise and talked about specific champions than actually something more “acidic”, as is usually the case in the West.

However, EDG support Meiko, when asked about his predictions for the decision, he joked that his team, to reach the 2021 Worlds Final, had to win two Md5 series by 3×2, that is, playing for the number. as many matches as possible.

“I’m tired of winning 3×2… We played two series of five games in the playoffs, so I want to make a 3×0 in the Final”, declared the player, who has defended EDward Gaming for more than six years and for the first time. time passed the Quarter Finals of a World Cup.

Meiko’s statement, however, was not unanswered. DK midfielder and team star, ShowMaker stated that his team will beat the Chinese 3-0: “There’s nothing left to prove, I want to win 3-0 and go home.”

South Korean team coach and three-time world champion kkOma also gave his opinion on the outcome of the game. “I don’t like to keep saying that I’m confident, because I’m usually unlucky, but I believe it will be 3-1 for us because our players and coaching staff are slightly better.”

Khan’s farewell

In addition to all the importance of a World Cup final, tomorrow’s match will be especially memorable for DAMWON Kia top Khan. Due to military service in South Korea, something that is completely mandatory for men in the country, the player is saying goodbye to competitions.

Khan declared that there could be a chance the “matter will be resolved”, but said only that if it doesn’t work out, he will actually play his last professional match this Saturday. Considering this context, the top was asked how they would celebrate in case of victory and World title.

“I haven’t thought about it yet, I don’t like to get ahead of myself. I live at the moment, so I didn’t think about anything, I just want to focus on the final”, he declared.

Scout Confidence for Worlds 2021 Final

Midway through the EDG, Scout spoke of the evolution at various points of everyone on the Chinese team for them to finally reach a Worlds final. He says that was the big “secret”: “We focus on ourselves, always evolving and trying to learn from our experiences. We finally have the confidence to face DAMWON Kia.”

The grand champion of Worlds 2021 will be decided tomorrow, starting at 9:00 am GMT. In addition to the series between DK x EDG, this Saturday is also expected by the opening show before the game, and also by the series from Riot Games, Arcane, which will debut at 11pm.

