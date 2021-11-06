Xavi enters the top 10 of the most expensive coaches in history

Xavi Hernández has only two and a half years of career in reserve banks. But when he left Al-Sadd for Barcelona, ​​he has already become the eighth most expensive coach in the history of world football.

To break his contract with the Qatar club and seal his return to Catalonia, where he is an idol for what he did as a player, the former Spanish midfielder had to pay a fine of 5 million euros (R$ 32 million).

Lost? We show it again

According to the Catalan newspaper “Mundo Deportivo”, this indemnity was the major obstacle to the negotiation, made official last night. And the solution found was to split it in half. Barça bore 50% of the cost of the termination, while their new coach paid the rest of the amount.

The Blaugrana club had already had to shell out 12 million euros (R$ 76.7 million) to dismiss the Dutchman Ronald Koeman, who managed the team from August of last year until the last day of October 28th.

The signing of Xavi is the second most expensive in the history of a coach in Spanish football. The only commander who cost more than him was the Portuguese José Mourinho, for whom Real Madrid had to spend 8 million euros (R$ 51.1 million, at current prices) in 2010.

The ranking of the biggest deals involving coaches of all times is headed by German Julian Nagelsmann, hired this season by Bayern Munich for 25 million euros (BRL 160 million). Portuguese André Villas-Boas and English Brendan Rodgers complete the podium.

Rodgers, by the way, appears twice in the top 10. His transfer to Leicester, in 2019, appears in third place, with 10.9 million euros (R$ 70 million). The trip to Liverpool, back in 2012, which cost 6.2 million euros (R$ 396.4 million), ranks sixth.

The new (and expensive) Barcelona coach was one of the greatest players in the club’s history. A member of the same generation as Andrés Iniesta and Lionel Messi, he won eight Spanish titles and four Champions Leagues over the 17 seasons he served at Camp Nou.

In 2015, the 2010 World Cup champion with the Spanish team moved to Al-Sadd to end his career in Qatar.

For four years, he defended the team. And as soon as he hung up his boots, he became his trainer. Even with little time in his new career, he has already accumulated seven trophies in his new role (the main one, the last edition of the Qatari Championship).

Xavi will only debut in charge of Barcelona after the FIFA Date, probably on November 20, in the Catalan classic against Espanyol, valid for the 14th round of La Liga. In today’s match, against Celta, the team will continue to be managed by interim Sergi Barjuan.

The coolies have done a season well below what is expected of a European giant. At Espanyol, they started this weekend’s round occupying only ninth place, with nine points (and one game) less than the leader Real Sociedad.

At Champions, the situation is a little better. With six points won in four games, Barça is the vice leader of Group E (only behind Bayern Munich) and should decide their classification in the direct confrontation against Benfica, there in the last round, in December.

The 10 most expensive coach hires in history

1 – Julian Nagelsmann (ALE, Bayern Munich, 2021): 25 million euros

2 – André Villas-Boas (POR, Chelsea, 2011): 15 million euros

3 – Brendan Rodgers (ING, Leicester, 2019): 10.9 million euros

4 – Rúben Amorim (POR, Sporting, 2020): 10 million euros

5 – José Mourinho (POR, Real Madrid, 2010): 8 million euros

6 – Brendan Rodgers (ING, Liverpool, 2012): 6.2 million euros

Mark Hughes (GAL, Manchester City, 2008): €6.2 million

8 – Xavi Hernández (ESP, Barcelona, ​​2021): 5 million euros

9 – Manuel Pellegrini (CHI, Real Madrid, 2009): 4 million euros

10 – Carlo Ancelotti (ITA, Real Madrid, 2013): 3.2 million euros