Xepa on the Stock Exchange: 30 shares that are cheap and are an option to invest – 11/06/2021

There are several factors to consider when choosing a stock. One of them is to find out if it is undervalued in relation to the company’s equity. If this happens, it can be an indication to invest (without neglecting the general situation of the company).

The request of UOL, the consulting firm Economatica listed the 30 cheapest stocks in the Brazil 100 Index (IBrX 100), .of the Ibovespa. To get there, the consultancy takes into account the share price over the equity value.

Economatica emphasizes, however, that managers and investment funds can use different criteria to assess the price of a stock. Experts warn that considering only the value of paper over equity can result in distortions, as companies may be experiencing difficulties.

Other indicators are used to assess whether a stock is good: discounted cash flow, current stock price over earnings for the past 12 months, or return on equity (ROE).

Blue (PN) Goal (PN) Cogna ON (ON) Light S/A (ON) Sugar Loaf – Cbd (ON) Cielo (ON) Banco do Brasil (ON) BR Malls Par (ON) Eletrobras (PNB) Eletrobras (ON) Sanepar (UNT N2) Usiminas (PNA) Copel (GNP) JHSF Part (ON) MRV (ON) Gerdau Met (PN) Cyrela Realt (ON) Petrobras (PN) Eztec (ON) Petrobras (ON) Sabesp (ON) BR Energies (ON) Gerdau (PN) American (ON) Cemig (PN) Tim (ON) Telefonica Brasil (ON) Tec Positive (ON) Cesp (GNP) Bradesco (ON)

Read what analysts say about some of the companies identified as cheap:

Banks

Even with the advance of digital banks in recent years, ‘banks’ cannot be left out of the portfolio, assesses Enrico Cozzolino, an analyst at Levante Ideias de Investimentos.

And Bradesco, which recorded growth of 34.5% in recurring net income in the third quarter, compared to the same period in 2020, to R$ 6.767 billion, is one of the companies evaluated as good. The result between July and September this year was the second highest in the institution’s history.

“I think the ‘bancões’ will not be left behind. They are also digital. We have to think that the cake is growing. So, there is competition, but there is no reduction [de participação]. It’s each one in its niche,” he said.

card machines

The scenario is different for Cielo, which has also been facing the arrival of new entrants to the market for some years now. The point is that the company, unlike Itaú and Bradesco, had not yet consolidated itself in the sector when the other players began aggressively competing for customers.

“In the case of Cielo, the great difficulty is dealing with fintechs, which do the same service at a lower price,” said Bruce Barbosa, founding partner of Nord Research.

For Larissa Quaresma, equity research analyst at Empiricus, the company lost interest because it was focused on large corporations, while new fintechs, such as PagSeguro, Stone and GetNet, decided to serve small business owners.

However, she reckons the stock is too cheap. “We even recommend it in some portfolios in the house. It is more risky, because it depends on the company’s restructuring. But it can be interesting for those who have a greater appetite for risk,” he said.

education

On the educational side, Cogna is a good option, according to an analyst at Empiricus. “This is an industry that suffered in the pandemic because of default risk — and that was a few quarters ago. Now, it’s been surprising positively. Both Cogna and Yduqs are delivering a better-than-expected default rate,” she said.

Fabiano Vaz, analyst at the analysis house Nord Research, views the acquisition of Cogna shares with reservations.

“Perhaps after tourism companies and events, educational companies were the ones that suffered most from the pandemic. For a company that was undergoing a good restructuring, it was even worse. We saw this in the results, and the paper ended up suffering on the Stock Exchange” , he said.

In the second quarter, the company recorded an 85.4% drop in adjusted net loss, to R$20.37 million. But net revenue was R$1.3 billion, down 5%.

Vaz adds that Kroton, one of the holding companies, had a good performance in the second quarter, with the growth of students mainly in digital. Vasta, which is also part of the group and works with materials for educational networks, is seen as an interesting business, but which also suffered during the period of isolation.

According to the analyst, the outlook was positive with the economic recovery. But the scenario of rising inflation, high interest rates and a more flexible spending ceiling puts the company’s ability to return to positive results in doubt.

air

Azul and Gol appear at the top of Economatica’s list. However, Bruce Barbosa, from Nord Research, recalls that the equity of the two companies was already negative due to successive losses before the pandemic, even during the recession of the 2015-2016 biennium.

“They can recover, but they are extremely dependent on the economy and with high running costs,” he said.

Larissa Quaresma reminds that airlines have depreciation expenses, which do not enter the cash register, but contribute to the loss over time. “And they are also companies that were very affected in the last year and a half, with the reduction of passengers in the pandemic.”

State-owned

According to Bruce Barbosa, the low prices of state-owned companies, specifically Banco do Brasil and Eletrobras, could mean an opportunity in a stable political and economic environment. In this scenario, however, they only contemplate the risk of government interference.

“Basically, the market is saying that state-owned companies may have some interference from the government or be prevented from generating shareholder value. That’s what happened at the beginning of the year with the departure of the bank’s president,” he said, recalling the troubled dismissal by André Brandão, in March, after disagreements with President Jair Bolsonaro about cost reduction at the institution.