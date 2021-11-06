Xiaomi 12 be the first with Snapdragon 898 and Motorola can come out ahead of Samsung

2022 is coming and the great expectation of the smartphone market is the launch of the new Snapdragon 898. That’s because the chipset should be responsible for feeding most of the high-end devices in the first half of next year.
Commenting on the matter, the well-known and trusted Digital Chat Station revealed that manufacturers are still vying to see who will be the first to deliver a smartphone with the new chipset. Currently, the “fight” is going on between Xiaomi and Motorola.
However, for him, Xiaomi must get ahead when using the Snapdragon 898 on the Xiaomi 12 line. With that, we can expect the launch of the devices to happen in early December.
Xiaomi wants to repeat last year’s strategy by pioneering the use of a Qualcomm flagship processor.
As much as the Chinese can get ahead, the Motorola to be the second global manufacturer to announce a smartphone with the new Snapdragon 898. The DCS forecast that this device will also be introduced in mid to late December.
Qualcomm’s new chipset had its score revealed on Geekbench and it is 15% higher than the Snapdragon 888 and 5% better than the 888 Plus model. However, testing was performed on unfinished hardware and this may impact the final numbers.
For now, manufacturers have not commented on the matter, but the public already knows that Qualcomm traditionally launches its flagship chipset in the first days of December.
For the past three years, Xiaomi’s CEO has been a special guest at the event, and the big surprise this year may be Motorola getting ahead of Samsung.
As Samsung may delay the launch of the Galaxy S22 line until February 2022, this ends up making room for Motorola.