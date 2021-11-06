Xiaomi 12 be the first with Snapdragon 898 and Motorola can come out ahead of Samsung

2022 is coming and the great expectation of the smartphone market is the launch of the new Snapdragon 898. That’s because the chipset should be responsible for feeding most of the high-end devices in the first half of next year.

Commenting on the matter, the well-known and trusted Digital Chat Station revealed that manufacturers are still vying to see who will be the first to deliver a smartphone with the new chipset. Currently, the “fight” is going on between Xiaomi and Motorola.

However, for him, Xiaomi must get ahead when using the Snapdragon 898 on the Xiaomi 12 line. With that, we can expect the launch of the devices to happen in early December.