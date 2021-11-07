1 new admission to the Unimed ICU and 5 positive cases

The City of São Roque informed in the late afternoon of this Friday, 05th, and this Saturday, 06th, the updates of coronavirus cases in the city.

According to the new records, the city had a new admission to the Unimed ICU and five positive cases.

Positive cases are a 72-year-old man and four women aged 23, 25, 31 and 58 years.

Currently São Roque has three people hospitalized, one in the Santa Casa ICU and one in the ICU and one in the Unimed infirmary.

See the releases of the City of São Roque in full:

Coronavirus Bulletin – November 5th

The City of São Roque informs this Friday, November 5, the update of the cases of covid-19. As of 8:30 am today, 3 positive cases and 13 negative tests for covid-19 have been registered by the municipal health system. E-SUS data was not counted due to system instability.

Positive cases are a 72-year-old man and two 25- and 58-year-old women.

Currently, the city has a total of 7,039 confirmed cases for covid-19, of which 6,814 have recovered and 201 have died.

São Roque has 2 hospitalized patients (1 in infirmary beds and 1 in the ICU), 1 confirmed for covid-19 and 1 suspected of having contracted the disease. Of this, only one (resident of São Roque) is being assisted by the municipal health system.

Coronavirus Bulletin – November 6

The City of São Roque informs this Saturday, November 6, the update of the cases of covid-19. As of 9:00 am today, 2 positive cases and 8 negative tests for covid-19 have been registered by the municipal health system.

E-SUS data was not counted due to system instability.

Positive cases are from two women aged 23 and 31 years.

Currently, the city has a total of 7,041 confirmed cases for covid-19, of which 6,814 have recovered and 201 have died.

São Roque has 3 hospitalized patients (one in an infirmary bed and 2 in the ICU), one confirmed for covid-19 and 2 suspected of having contracted the disease. Of these, only one (resident of São Roque) is being assisted by the municipal health system.