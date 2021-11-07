100 years of excellence, pioneering spirit and innovation in the history of Hospital Sírio-Libanês – Saúde

In 1921, the foundation of the Sírio-Libanês Hospital Ladies’ Beneficent Society began a journey that, 100 years later, consolidates the institution as one of the reference healthcare centers in Brazil and in the world. “Since the creation of the Sírio-Libanês Hospital a century ago, we have prioritized patient care, medical excellence and social commitment, which today serves so many patients in the public health system, through partnership projects with municipal authorities, state and federal, as well as the private system”, explains Fernando Ganem, director general of the institution.

In a period as challenging as the covid-19 crisis, the experience of the Sírio-Libanês, who treated more than 5,500 cases of the disease, only came to prove the excellence of the hospital’s intensive care, with mortality rates lower than those recorded in the world. “Our work is supported by many pillars. Among them are the care with our professionals and the latest technology. From equipment to electronic systems that compile clinical information, medications, therapeutic plans and assessments, everything collaborates so that professionals have more time to take care of the physical and emotional health of patients”, emphasizes Wania Regina Mollo Baia, assistance director of Sírio-Libanês.

For Felipe Duarte Silva, manager of Inpatients and Medical Practices, structure and technology are added to welcoming and human warmth. “Having doctors and multidisciplinary teams alongside the patient who conduct care in an assertive, technical and humanized manner makes all the difference. It’s coordinated work”, he observes. “And, with qualifications and training, specialists have access to innovations and incorporate this knowledge into their areas.”

Future of Medicine

In celebration of the institution’s centenary, doctors from eight specialties will make presentations open to the public at the event “Sírio-Libanês 100 years – Past and Future of Medicine”, between November 16 and 26, broadcast on the hospital’s YouTube channel. “We want to share quality information with society, based on the best care practices and scientific evidence adopted by our clinical staff”, adds Ganem. Check the schedule at 100anos.hsl.org.br.

the era of theranostic

Radiology was one of the areas that grew significantly from important discoveries. One of the highlights of radiology is the therapy associated with the diagnosis, or theranostics, says Giovanni Guido Cerri, responsible for the Diagnostic Imaging Service at the hospital.

“This is a very current front in medicine. This is the case of the lutetium-labelled PSMA test for prostate cancer. PSMA is a molecule that concentrates on cancer cells and delivers lutetium to them, a substance capable of destroying them. Thus, at the same time as the diagnosis is made, the therapy is carried out”, explains the doctor.

Another area in which radiology is gaining strength is intervention, when imaging methods are used to treat diseases. In radioblation, computed tomography is used to guide a needle that, through a thermal mechanism, destroys tumors. “Artificial intelligence has also been opening a frontier, contributing to providing more security for the diagnosis of intracranial hemorrhage and stroke,” explains Cerri.

Training is key

According to Jorge dos Santos Silva, an orthopedist at the Hospital Sírio-Libanês, orthopedics is one of the specialties that have evolved the most in technological terms in recent decades.

“A hospital of excellence follows and incorporates advances. At Sírio-Libanês, professionals have access to continuing education programs to acquire new knowledge”, he informs.

In orthopedics, minimally invasive surgery techniques stand out, such as those aimed at the spine and surgeries assisted by video systems, such as arthroscopy. Another highlight are the microsurgeries that enable limb reimplantation. “In an interface with radiology, there are also image-guided orthopedic procedures. The future in orthopedics looks to robotic surgeries for the performance of arthroplasties, hip and knee joint replacement procedures”, says the specialist.

Heritage of the heart

An “institute” of cardiology inside a large hospital – in this way Roberto Kalil Filho, general director of the Cardiology Center, summarizes the history of Sírio-Libanês in this area.

“One of the milestones happened in 2008, when the Cardiology Center was inaugurated. Thanks to the space given by the hospital management, advances came on all fronts, including the diagnosis, hemodynamic sector, cardiac surgery, coronary care unit, cardiology ICU and, finally, the inauguration of the heart failure unit, a pioneer in the Country. Projects such as the New Heart, created to treat heart failure, linked to Proadi-SUS emerged [Programa de Apoio ao Desenvolvimento Institucional do Sistema Único de Saúde], which makes it possible to carry out transplants for patients in the public sector. The implantation of an artificial heart, a device that supports patients with severe heart failure, came soon after. Teaching and research also have a predominant role for Sírio-Libanês cardiology. In 2010, our medical residency program in cardiology began, today one of the most disputed in the country”, describes Kalil.

pioneer clinic

General practitioner and family doctor at Sírio-Libanês, Alfredo Salim Helito tells that he accompanied, in the 1980s, the emergence of the area of ​​intensive care, now recognized throughout the country.

“With the support of several specialists, an internal medicine team was formed at the hospital, which until then was mainly surgical. We started to invest in clinical and preoperative evaluations, taking care of patients with surgical complications or complications in the postoperative period. It was the basis of a revolution. Doctors, nurses and other professionals have gone deep into various specialties, having intensive care as its essence. Our state-of-the-art ICU has once again shown its competence in this pandemic”, concludes Salim.