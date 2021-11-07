250,000-year-old Homo naledi infant skull found in South Africa

Researchers at Wits University in South Africa have found bones from a child who would have lived at least 250,000 years ago. The fossils were found in a cave in the region of the cave system Rising Star. In all, there are 28 skull fragments and six teeth. The estimate is that the child was between 4 and 6 years old. The results were published in the scientific journal PaleoAnthropology.

The child was found in an extremely narrow passage in Rising Star, about 12 meters after Dinaledi Chamber — original site of the discovery of the first traces of homo naledi.

Lee Berger, project leader and director of the Center for Exploration of the Deep Human Journey at the University of Wits, he said that “the homo naledi it remains one of the most enigmatic ancient human relatives ever discovered.” According to him, this is a primitive species, existing at a time when we thought that only modern humans lived in Africa.

Their very presence at that time and in this place complicates scientists’ understanding of who did what first, with regard to inventing ritual tools and practices.

Almost 2,000 individual fragments from more than two dozen individuals, at all stages of the life of the homo naledi, have been recovered since the cave system of the discovered in 2013.

Scientists dubbed the newly found child Leti, short for a word in a local South African language that means “the lost.” The team still does not know if the fossil was a man or a woman.

Berger believes the discovery of a single child’s skull, in such a small location within the cave system, adds to the mystery of how these many remains ended up in these small, dark spaces. “It’s just one more puzzle among many that surround this fascinating extinct human relative,” he said.