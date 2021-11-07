5G auction winners rush to put 5G on the street

With the end of the dispute for frequencies in the 5G auction, telecommunications companies are now entering a new race: who will be the first to offer the new technology. According to the notice, the deadline for offering the signal in the 27 capitals is July 31, 2022, but they can anticipate that date.

The president of Algar Telecom, Jean Carlos Borges, said he wants to offer the new technology as soon as possible. The company, with a strong presence in the Minas triangle, won seven blocks in three frequencies. As it is still necessary to “clean” the 3.5 GHz band (main of the 5G), to avoid interference from the channels transmitted by satellite dishes, the company expects to start offering the service in the 2.3 GHz band. ” We will do everything to make this happen this year.”

Responsible for some of the most aggressive bids in the auction, Claro also wants to lead the 5G race. “We already have something set in motion,” said Claro’s president, José Félix. Like Algar, Claro sees in the 2.3 GHz band a chance to get ahead of its competitors.

TIM bets on the 3.5 GHz band to launch 5G, and says it waits for the completion of cleaning the band to offer the service. “Once the range is released, the 5G will be on the air. From an industrial point of view, everything is ready,” said TIM’s vice president for Regulatory and Institutional Affairs, Mario Girassole.

Vivo, which purchased four blocks in the 2.3 GHz band and two in the 3.5 GHz band, focused its interest in expanding the offer of services in the North, Midwest and Southeast. In a note, it also talks about speeding up the service.

Conexis CEO Marcos Ferrari said that consumers will live with 4G for many years to come. According to the notice’s schedule, some locations will only have the new technology in 2029. The information is from the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.





