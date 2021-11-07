5G compatible phones to keep an eye on Black Friday

With the expected deployment of 5G in Brazil by 2022, questions are growing about which smartphones are compatible with the technology. Unfortunately, older devices don’t support the feature — and most compatible mobile devices are sold in Brazil at a hefty price.

Below, we list five 5G cell phones of up to R$2,500.00 that can be found in the national market, and that should receive discounts on Black Friday.

Moto G 5G

Within the same price range, Motorola has two great options. The Moto G 5G has a 6.7-inch screen and 128 GB of internal storage, with the possibility of expansion. It is possible to find it in Brazilian online stores between R$ 1,650 and 1,8000.

Moto G 50

The 6.5-inch screen is slightly smaller than the 5G’s. In terms of storage, the Moto G 50 also has 128 GB, which can be expanded via SD card, in addition to 4 GB of RAM memory and prices between R$ 1,900 and R$ 2,000.

Xiaomi Pocophone M3

Xiaomi’s Pocophone is a line aimed at the gaming market — and because of that, it has a hardware far superior to that of intermediate devices. The model is sold in 64GB and 128GB versions, and both have 6GB RAM. The Pocophone M3 can be found for prices between R$1,400 and R$1,800, depending on storage capacity.

Samsung Galaxy A32

Samsung has two models below R$ 2,500 and compatible with 5G. The first of them is the Galaxy A32, an intermediate product from the South Korean company that can be found for prices up to R$ 2,200, depending on the hardware. Versions can have up to 128GB of internal storage and up to 8GB of RAM memory. It is worth reflecting on which version best suits your needs.

Samsung Galaxy A52

Another good option from Samsung for a not so absurd price is the Galaxy A52, which has versions with 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM memory.

5G Auction

The 5G auction ended this Friday, November 5th. As expected, the main radio frequency bands were bought by the leaders of the Brazilian telecommunications market, Claro, Vivo and Tim. The auction ended with the 26 GHz frequency band, specific for the transmission of large amounts of data. The companies that won the lot should take the internet to basic education schools.

After 15 days of the result of the approval of the auction result, Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) will create the Monitoring Group for the Costing of School Connectivity Projects (Gape), to monitor aspects such as school connectivity, and establish technical criteria that must be followed by companies. The group must work together with the Ministry of Education.

In addition, companies that acquired the lots need to comply with some obligations, such as implementing the infrastructure that enables 5G connectivity in all capitals by July 2022.

One of the main advantages of 5G over 4G is the significant reduction in latency, response time between issuing the command and its return. In current technology, latency is 70 milliseconds, while 5G is something less than 1 millisecond.