5G is coming: understand why the auction in Brazil was the biggest in the world – 11/07/2021

The auction for the exploration and offer of 5G in Brazil ended on Friday (5), defining which companies will be able to bring the latest generation of mobile internet to Brazilians from 2022. In all, the event generated R$ 46.790 billion.

This is the largest frequency band auction in the country’s history —to give you an idea, the sale of 3G bands generated R$7 billion; the 4G handled R$12 billion; and the privatization of Telebras, R$22 billion. For analysts, including the OECD (Organization for Cooperation and Development) it was also the largest auction of 5G in the world.

The reason for this success has to do with the amount of radio frequency bands and the size of each one. Four bands were sold: 700 MHz; 2.3 GHz; 26 GHz and 3.5 GHz — the latter, which is the most used by 5G in the world, had more than 400 Mhz of spectrum width on offer.

the 5G cake

Calm down, we explain. Think of the 5G as a cake, where each of these frequency bands is represented by a filling layer. Claro, for example, snapped up a slice with three layers: 3.5 GHz; that of 2.3 GHz; and the 26 GHz. Already the new Brisanet took a slice only with 3.5 GHz and 2.3 GHz.

Although the two took home a chunk of the 3.5GHz layer, the slice size was smaller for each. Claro took a large slice, of 100 Mhz, while Brisanet was left with only an 80 Mhz cut, aimed specifically at the Northeast and Midwest of Brazil.

What matters, however, is the size of the cake, which not only allowed more traditional companies like Claro, Vivo and Tim to participate, but also made room for the entry of new operators that so far did not provide mobile internet to so many regions of the country .

In all, the 5G “cake” had 3.7 GHz in diameter and spectral capacity:

400 MHz at 3.5 GHz;

20 MHz at 700 MHz;

90 MHz at 2.3 GHz;

3.26 GHz at 26 GHz.

“I’ve never seen so much spectrum being auctioned off like this at one time,” commented Francisco Soares, then vice president of government relations at qualcomm, the world’s largest maker of cell phone processors, in an interview with Tilt in 2020.

“If you add up the frequencies that operators have in use with 2G, 3G and 4G, it’s about 600 MHz. The auction will bring more than six times what we have in operation today,” added Tiago Machado, then director of institutional relations at Ericsson, which manufactures telecommunication equipment, on the same occasion.

Four auctions in one

It is worth remembering that the 5G auction was not just for 5G. According to Leonardo Euler Morais, who ended his term as president of Anatel on the first day of the auction, there were “four auctions in one”, considering the number of tracks available.

In addition, parts of the frequencies that were sold will be used, in principle, for 4G and are a kind of “leftover” from another bid. This is the case for the 700 MHz band.

In 2014, Tim, Claro and Vivo sold off portions of the spectrum that are already being used to offer 4G with greater range —the initial model adopted in the country was the one that operated in the 2.5 GHz band. This time, who took the 700 MHz was the startup Winity, from São Paulo.

For commercial 5G, the 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz bands will be used. The latter is called the millimeter band and offers high transmission capacity, which also includes higher speed.

Vivo and Claro, which won the national portion of the 26 GHz, in return will have to bring quality internet to public schools. But many lots in this range were not sold to anyone.

According to Abraão Balbino, president of the Auction Bidding Commission for 5G frequencies, this happened because the band refers to an exploratory initiative. As a result, there are uncertainties on the part of companies as to how the technology can be implemented.

“We made a lot of spectrum available to see how far we were going. Obviously there are uncertainties and I understand that this makes there is a little lower desire in this band than in others. But this is expected. Every auction has leftover spectrum,” he explained during a press conference after the auction on Friday.

*With reports by Helton Simões Gomes, Abinoan Santiago and Letícia Naísa