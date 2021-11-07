9-year-old boy leaves candy for other kids on Halloween when he finds an empty bowl in the US | Look how nice it is

A 9-year-old boy received praise on social media after appearing in a video filling an empty bowl in front of a house with his own sweets, so that other children could help themselves during Halloween, which took place on the 31st in the United States .

Dressed as Ryan Reynolds’ character in the movie “Free Guy”, Dylan Suiter was also greeted by the Canadian actor himself.

“Favorite ‘Free Guy’ moment on Halloween,” Reynolds wrote on Twitter this Thursday (4). “Blue Shirt Guy casually being a legend.”

The video was recorded with a surveillance camera left in front of Cara Evans’ home in the city of Vandalia, Illinois.

In it, you can see the boy reach the porch of the house, not find the sweets and, after a brief hesitation, take a handful of his own bag to leave in the basin. He then runs out into the street.

According to local channel Whio-TV, Evans said she was thrilled by the images and so was her daughter.

Dylan’s mother, Sarah Suiter, said that he was celebrated by the City Council on Monday (1). “It’s crazy how far a random little act of kindness can go.”