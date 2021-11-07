‘A barrel of oil will exceed US$ 100. And the trend is up,’ says consultant

RIO — Consultant Gustavo Oliveira de Sá e Benevides, founder of GSB Consulting, says that keeping fuel prices in line with the domestic market in relation to the international market is essential to allow greater competition in the fuel sector.

Petrobras: The state-owned company sells refineries, pipelines and oil fields, but, without competitors, still sets prices

Only then, he assesses, will gasoline and diesel become cheaper in the medium and long term, as a result of greater competition. He also shows concern about the private monopolies that are being created with the sale of Petrobras assets.

What is your forecast for the oil price?

The barrel surpassed $80. Economies are recovering, China is heating up and demand for oil is increasing. OPEC (the cartel that brings together the largest producers in the world) is still partly responsible for this, as it is holding production. The price of a barrel will exceed US$ 100. The trend is up.

Silva and Luna: Petrobras President says he does not feel pressured by the increase in fuels

In Brazil, prices have also increased by more than 70% at refineries this year, but importers say that the rise is not enough…

Petrobras says that it follows the international parity, but in practice it follows a price lower than the international value. Today, the price of diesel in Brazil is R$ 0.19 lower than abroad and R$ 0.13 less for gasoline. You may think that at first this is good because it is subsidizing prices, but in the long run this is a catastrophe as it makes competition unfeasible.

From the barrel to the pump:As the price of a liter of gasoline reached R$7

It is the competition that makes the sector develop. Nobody feels encouraged to invest in areas such as refining.

But this could generate more competition how?

Petrobas should in fact follow parity. With that, there would be a downward pressure on prices, as more companies from abroad would invest here.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Petrobras sold the Landulpho Alves Refinery (RLAM), located in the Recôncavo Baiano, and seven other refining units, to an Arab fund for US$ 1.6 billion. Photo: Geraldo Kosinski / Agência O Globo The first refinery in Brazil, RLAM completed 70 years about to be sold. The unit has a production capacity of 333,000 barrels/day. Photo: Saulo Cruz / MME Abreu e Lima Refinery (RNEST) started operations in 2014. It is located in the Industrial Port Complex of Suape, 45 km away from Recife, in Pernambuco. Photo: Wilton Junior / Agência O Globo RNEST has a processing capacity of 230,000 barrels of oil per day. In this unit, petroleum products are produced, such as naphtha, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) Photo: Reproduction/Petrobras website The Presidente Getúlio Vargas Refinery (Repar), in Paraná, has a processing capacity of 33 thousand m³ of oil per day. According to sources, the groups Ultra, owner of the Ipiranga gas stations, and Raízen, an association of Cosan and Shell, are interested in the purchase. Photo: Silvio Aurichio / Agência O Globo Located in the municipality of Araucária, Paraná, Repar is responsible for approximately 12% of the national production of petroleum products, including diesel, gasoline, LPG, coke, asphalt, and propylene Photo: Silvio Aurichio / Agência O Globo Alberto Pasqualini Refinery (Refap) is installed in an area of ​​580 hectares in the municipality of Canoas (RS) in Rio Grande do Sul. Photo: Disclosure Shale Industrialization Unit (SIX) is located in São Mateus do Sul (PR) on one of the world’s largest shale reserves Photo: Disclosure The Gabriel Passos Refinery (Regap), in Betim, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte (MG), was inaugurated on March 30, 1968, with an initial capacity of 7,200 m³/day. Today, its processing capacity is 24 thousand m³/day or 150 thousand bbl/day Photo: Ramon Bitencourt / O Tempo The Isaac Sabbá Refinery (Reman) was inaugurated on January 3, 1957 and is located on the left bank of the Rio Negro, in Manaus, state of Amazonas. On May 31, 1974, it was incorporated into the Petrobras System Photo: Reproduction The Northeast Lubricants and Derivatives Refinery (Lubnor), in Ceará, is one of the leaders in the production of asphalt in Brazil, being responsible for about 10% of the product’s production in the country. Photo: Disclosure

And with more dollars circulating in the country it would reduce the exchange rate. Much of the pressure on the exchange rate reflects a lack of confidence. And the foreign investor, seeing that the state-owned company is in fact following parity, would contribute more resources here.

Petrobras has been selling assets such as BR Distribuidora (Vibra). Doesn’t that help the competition to some extent?

You have to remember that gasoline and diesel have a portion of ethanol in their composition. Last year, there was a consolidation of players in ethanol, with the creation of a duopoly. First, Raízen bought Biosev. The two biggest producers have teamed up. Now, Vibra (former BR distributor) has entered into a joint venture with Copersucar.

And basically these companies will control the Southeast, which is where the greatest consumption is. You are moving from a state monopoly to a private monopoly. And the competition is lower and the price trend is to go up. This segment should have more competition.

The state-owned company sold gas assets and the price did not fall. What is missing?

There is a lack of greater attention from regulatory agencies and regulatory bodies on these sales to analyze who is buying. It’s no use selling an asset to a group that basically dominates the market in other areas as well. Cade has an important role in this to prevent the construction of other monopolies.

Bolsonaro: President says he wants to ‘get rid’ of Petrobras and regrets the company’s independence

A company in the sector may not work in refining, but it has an important weight in ethanol, distribution and gas. In other words, it has a certain control in the sector. The sale of refineries will create regional monopolies. They were created as national supply hubs. They were not designed to generate competition.