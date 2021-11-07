A timbo company wins auction and will be the 5G supplier for the southern region of Brazil – Misturebas

The company must be responsible for two states, as its partner with one state.

On November 4th, the company UNIFY, in Timbo, in the Middle Valley of Itajaí, was the winner of the 5G auction, held by the National Telecommunications agency ANATEL, together with the Copel, which form the 5G Consortium from the southern region of Brazil (PR, SC, RS). The consortium won lot C6 referring to the 80MHz frequency of the 3.5GHZ band.

The Consortium’s first proposal was for R$19 million and the competition for R$6 million, which left the competition between them competitive, with 19 bids. The victory was for the 5G Consortium, which offered R$73.6 million by the spectrum, determining 1,454.7%.

“Our responsibility for implementing the 5G technology will be in the states of Santa Catarina, Rio Grande do Sul and COPEL do Paraná, said the CEO of the company Unifique – Fabiano Busnardo”

The expectation is that Unifique will offer 5G services to 247 municipalities in Santa Catarina and 423 in Rio Grande do Sul by the year 2029. In Paraná, the services are provided by Copel. But it doesn’t stop there, the Anatel auction, which started on Thursday (4), with the objective of defining which companies will offer 5G throughout Brazil, had a movement in the first bids of more than 7 billion reais.

Until Friday (5), the winners were Claro, Tim and Vivo, being responsible for the 3.5 GHz bands throughout Brazil. In the 700MHZ range, the winner was Winity II Telecom, together with the Pátria Fund, which will establish a new telephone operator in Brazil.

As announced by the winning company, UNIFIQUE, the funds to secure this project will be obtained by the company’s own cash and its financial support, with the means of a title representing loan credit to the investor and other available sources of financing.

“This way we will be even more connected, bringing the best experience with high performance, announced the company on its social network.”

