Acosta has a Foggia crash, wins in the Algarve and wins Moto3

Pedro Acosta won in Portimão and took the Moto3 title (Photo: Red Bull KTM Ajo)

RISE IN MINIMUM AGE IS NECESSARY REACTION TO MOTORCYCLING TRAGEDIES | GP at 10

A race of emotion from start to finish, which took the championship decision. Pedro Acosta is world champion in Moto3. Starting from 14th position, the Spanish driver had an excellent recovery race, flirted with the top-3, came to lead in the middle of the race, but had Dennis Foggia, his biggest opponent, ahead. It was with less than three laps to go that, in direct dispute, Foggia was touched by Darryn Binder, crashed and left Acosta in no doubt: the title was guaranteed.

In second place, surprisingly came Andrea Migno, who took advantage of the chaos between the hands to secure the podium. Niccolò Antonelli closed the top-3. Binder was fourth, but it looked like he was going to stamp a podium throughout the race, but it didn’t happen. Behind them came: Jeremy Alcoba, Izan Guevara, Ayumu Sasaki, Romano Fenati, Xavier Artigas and Tatsuki Suzuki.

Pedro Acosta is the new Moto3 champion (Photo: Red Bull KTM Ajo)

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Dennis Foggia, although he didn’t complete the race, did well. He started from fourth place, led for more than half of the race and, in the final moments, was on the trail of Acosta to regain the lead. For one touch, it failed. Deputy championship leader, he was the only one who could still threaten and postpone the title to Valencia.

After the race, the race direction announced the disqualification of Darryn Binder for irresponsible driving, blaming the South African for touching Foggia on the final lap of the race on the Portuguese circuit.

Moto3 ends the season next weekend, on Sunday (14), with the GP of the Valencian Community, in Valencia. O BIG PRIZE follows all the activities of the World Motorcycle 2021.

How was the Moto3 Algarve GP:

The sun once again appeared strongly in the Algarve GP, with a temperature in the range of 19°C, with 25°C on the asphalt.

At the start, Sergio García started well and quietly kept the lead, followed by Adrián Fernández. Less lucky was Kaito Toba, who started at the back of the grid and crashed at the first corner.

The start of the Moto3 Algarve GP (Video: MotoGP)

At the end of the first lap, Dennis Foggia used the vacuum on the main straight and jumped from fifth to the lead. Rival Pedro Acosta, in a recovery test, was already in seventh place.

At the end of the second lap, Acosta made the fastest lap of the race and passed John McPhee, but was quickly overtaken back by the SRT driver.

Determined to win the title on the Portuguese circuit, Acosta passed McPhee and García on the third lap and jumped into fifth place. Up front, Foggia gave Darryn Binder an advantage.

Foggia took the lead at the end of the first lap (Video: MotoGP)

Foggia made the fastest lap, with 1min48s428. Further back, rivals Acosta passed Adrián Fernández and moved up to fourth place.

On the fifth lap, Xavi Artigas overcame Binder and went to second. Acosta tried to take advantage of the momentum, but was slammed by the South African’s door at the end of the main straight. The trio, even fighting, managed to approach Foggia in the lead.

At turn 13, McPhee lost control of the bike and crashed, abandoning the race in Portimão.

Up front, Acosta took advantage of the vacuum and overcame Artigas. Binder also passed and moved to second, putting pressure on Foggia again.

Pedro Acosta and Dennis Foggia fought intensely in the race (Video: MotoGP)

At the beginning of the eighth round, Binder put it on the inside, but couldn’t pass Foggia on the straight of the Portuguese circuit. With that, Acosta tried to overcome the SRT pilot, but without success either.

Further back, Jaume Masià made the fastest lap and occupied sixth position. At the top, Acosta left Binder behind and took second place.

The start of lap 10 was chaotic. Acosta passed Foggia at the end of the straight, but slipped and was overtaken by rival and Binder. Masià approached the platoon and took fourth place as well.

Acosta did not give up and overcame Binder at the end of the tenth lap, taking second place again and going on the attack against Foggia. Masià went in and moved up to third.

Foggia continued to lead on lap 12, but suffered from attacks from Acosta and Masià. In the next round, however, the Italian was overtaken by Red Bull duo KTM Ajo and ended up dropping to third.

Masià took advantage of the vacuum at the end of the straight and took the lead on lap 14. Right behind, García recovered in the race and moved up to fourth place.

The fight for first position lasted the entire race in the Algarve (Video: MotoGP)

García made a good double maneuver and moved to second. Foggia also overcame Acosta in the 14th round and pushed his rival to fifth place.

At the start of lap 15, Foggia took advantage of the vacuum and resumed the lead, followed by García and Binder.

Acosta didn’t give up on the fight and took second place by passing Binder on lap 17. He then tried to overtake Foggia, but it didn’t work and fell back to third.

The fight for the lead went insane in the final laps. With 4 turns to go, Acosta resumed second place and again began to put pressure on rival Foggia, but without success at the end of the main straight. Who grew up was Andrea Migno, who came in third.

On the 19th turn, Acosta dove into turn 2 and passed Foggia, taking the lead. Soon after, Masià missed turn 5 after touching Binder and Migno, falling and leaving the dispute.

Pedro Acosta’s title party at the Portimão circuit (Video: MotoGP)

Foggia tried the maneuver at the end of the straight, but without success. As a result, he came under pressure from García. Soon after, however, the Italian dove and resumed the tip.

At the start of the last lap, Foggia is hit by Binder, falls at turn 3 and leaves the lead in the hands of Acosta, who calmly followed to victory in Portimão and won the title.

READ TOO

# Quartararo is reborn after painful defeat and deserved title in MotoGP 2021

# Quartararo justifies bet and takes Yamaha off the line after five years of fasting in MotoGP

# Marc Márquez wins out of his comfort zone and gains momentum in MotoGP recovery

# Pol Espargaró’s podium is as important for Honda as Marc Márquez’s victories

# FIM needs to adopt super license to better select who can race in MotoGP

# Yamaha and Ducati face off in the final stretch of 2021 for Constructors and Teams titles

# Morbidelli shows signs of recovery and strengthens 2022 planning with Yamaha

Moto3 2021, Algarve GP, Portimão, Race: