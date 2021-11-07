Actress comments heavy scenes and what to expect from Lara

Julia Byrro commented to GShow what Lara’s heavy scenes mean in Secret Truths 2. In addition, she said that viewers can expect a lot of anger from the character on Globoplay.

Lara is one of the most loved characters by audiences on the series. The aspiring model is Guilherme’s half-sister, Angel’s dead husband.

After his death, Lara has to deal with a disturbing relationship at home. From this, heavy moments arise in Secret Truths 2.

“Lara’s scenes are very heavy, very complicated. She represents a lot of pain, she deals with a very strong social criticism”, said Julia Byrro.

For Lara, everything in her life is Angel’s fault. The character is thirsty for revenge.

“In the whole plot, you can expect a lot of anger from this girl”, said the actress of Secret Truths 2.

Secret Truths 2 is on Globoplay

The plot of Secret Truth 2 begins with a major trauma for the protagonist Arlete (Camila Queiroz) – Angel: the young woman loses her husband Guilherme (Gabriel Leone) in a suspicious car accident. Giovanna (Agatha Moreira), in turn, returns from her time in Paris.

Without it, Angel will need to return to the pink book to pay for his son’s medical treatment. The character is involved with Cristiano (Rômulo Estrela), a private investigator hired to infiltrate the world of fashion and prostitution.

Two parts of the series are on air. The third part of Secret Truths 2 arrives on November 17th. Afterwards, the final parts are released on Globoplay on December 1st and on December 15th.

Secret Truths 2 is available on Globoplay.