Affected by the pandemic, South America is dealing with protests, instabilities and crises that could harm Brazil

Questioned presidents, suspected humanitarian crimes and violent demonstrations are among the problems facing our neighbors; chaotic scenario tends to drive investment away from the continent

EFE/ Ernesto Guzmán Jr Colombia faced wave of protests against tax reform earlier this year



O Ecuador last week faced a wave of protests against the economic policies of President Guilherme Lasso, especially the rise in fuel prices. At least 37 protesters were arrested in the acts, organized by indigenous leaders and unions. The country is also facing rising crime. On the 19th, Lasso declared a state of emergency in the country for 60 days and called the Armed Forces to fight drug trafficking. In addition, the region has faced riots and factional clashes in prisons, which left more than 100 dead in September alone. The chaotic scenery is not unique to Ecuador. In 2021, other countries in the South America they faced – and, in several cases, continue to face – waves of protests, political and economic crises, such as Venezuela, Colombia, Argentina and Bolivia.

“These are very different crises. These are very different events from one place to another, but they have a background, which is the pandemic. Without a doubt, it impacts all these countries, some to a greater extent”, says Tomaz Paoliello, professor of the international relations course at PUC-SP. He also points out that the economic crisis in several countries in South America has to do with a drop in global demand, in addition to the decline in Chinese growth. Leandro Consentino, Ph.D. in political science from USP and professor at Insper, says that each country has its own dynamics, but emphasizes that the sanitary crisis ended up being a common point for the chaos in South America. “The pandemic scenario has aggravated what it was already complicated. These are all countries that already have problems of inequality, poverty, and this becomes a powder keg about to explode at these times.”

Remember that the Colombia had more than 40 days of protests against a proposed tax reform in April. The repression of the acts left more than 60 dead. At Venezuela, humanitarian crisis. The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Karim Kahn, said on Wednesday that the Nicolás Maduro’s government is being investigated for crimes against humanity for allegedly persecuting anti-regime protesters. The political crisis has also hit the Bolivia with the arrest of Jeanine Áñez on the 13th, interim president of the country accused of conspiracy to overthrow former president Evo Morales in 2019, and the Peru, where Pedro Castillo had his victory contested by the opposition Keiko Fujimori, who alleged fraud in the elections. Three months after his victory, Castillo had to reshuffle his cabinet, force out the prime minister, Guido Bellido, and distance himself from the more Marxist wing of the government in order to calm Congress.

Sebastián Piñera lives worse situation, threatened with impeachment in the Chile due to a scandal involving his family name in the sale of offshore companies. Next Monday, 8, the country’s deputies will vote to admit a lawsuit against the Chilean president. At Argentina, which makes up Mercosur with Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay, the chaotic political scenario adds to the impoverishment of the population. In September, five ministers, a secretary and two heads of state agencies in Alberto Fernández’s government resigned. The resignations are related to an arm wrestling between the president and his deputy, Cristina Kirchner, in the primary elections. The country is still facing an economic crisis, which has led to a price freeze for thousands of products.

“Instability is more common in Argentina’s politics than stability. The government is facing a crisis with the opposition – which is to be expected – and it is also facing an internal crisis within the government. President Fernández will have to go out of his way to demonstrate a leadership capacity that is strong enough to defeat external and internal enemies. It will be very difficult for us to see a calm situation in Argentina in the short term”, analyzes Consentino. The crisis in the neighboring country and in others in Latin America, however, could have consequences for Brazil. Paoliello recalls that Argentina is one of our main trading partners, which can impact the country’s economy. “Crises in our surroundings can harm us from the point of view of commercial exchange. In addition, the instability makes investors see that perhaps it is not an attractive region to place their money”, completes Consentino. “Brazil could be an important asset in leading the process of solving this crisis. To be part of the solution, not the problem. However, Brazil today does not seem in a position to do this. It abandoned many of its circular foreign policy assumptions”, he concludes.