The family of Afghans Mirza Ali Ahmadi and Suraya found themselves in a chaotic crowd outside the airport gates in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 19 when a US soldier standing on a high fence asked if they needed help. .

Fearing that Sohail, a two-month-old baby, would be crushed by the crowd, they handed him over to the military, thinking they would soon reach the entrance with the other four children, located a mere five meters away.

But at that moment, said Mirza Ali, the Taliban, who had taken over the country quickly as US soldiers retreated, it began to repel hundreds of people who wanted to escape. It took the rest of the family over half an hour to reach the other side of the airport fence.

once of the inside the airport, couldn’t find Sohail anywhere.

Mirza Ali, who said he had worked as a security guard at the US embassy for 10 years, desperately began asking every authority he could find about the baby’s whereabouts.

He said a military commander told him that the airport was too dangerous for a baby and that the baby could have been taken to a special children’s area — empty when the family arrived there.

“He walked with me all over the airport to look everywhere,” said Mirza Ali in an interview with the help of a translator. The boy’s father said he never knew the commander’s name, as he does not speak English and relied on fellow Afghan embassy colleagues to communicate.

The family is currently in the US state of Texas and is waiting to settle in the US, where it has no relatives.

