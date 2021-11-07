After all, why did the Fiat Argo sell so much again? Find out here!

Photo: Disclosure / Stellantis / Fiat

O Fiat Argo is one of the main compact hatchbacks on the market. Launched in 2017, the Italian automaker’s model seeks to be an option for those people who need an economical car. And in recent months, it has been standing out in the market and reached the top positions in the ranking of license plates. Last October, for example, it was the best seller in Brazil.

THE Fiat has always been successful with its most popular cars. This started in the 1970s when the 147 was released. Then came Uno (and its Mille version) and Palio. In the last five years, who has been one of the protagonists of the brand is the argo. This model came to replace the Palio and Punto (another great Fiat vehicle). And it seems that he has conquered a space in the hearts of Brazilians.

He always had good sales volume. In 2020, were 65,937 units sold. Already in the previous year (2019), 79 thousand units. And it looks like he’s going to follow the same path this year of 2021. According to the latest Fenabrave survey, the car has already had 73,795 units sold so far. In other words, there is a possibility that the car will exceed the number reached at the end of 2019.



Last month, it once again finished as the top seller among all the cars sold here. Were 8,381 units plates. unseating the Fiat Strada (the best-selling car in the year) and the Hyundai HB20. In fact, in recent months he has been fighting a battle with the South Korean single. In September, for example, the HB20 was the best-selling car (7,147 units) and the argo closed in sixth position with 4,911 units da (fourth position, if we only consider passenger cars).

In August, the Fiat Argo finished in first place (7,711 units) and the HB20, in second place (6,795 units). Not to mention that before that, the Fiat car had already been the passenger car for three consecutive months (May, June and July). Today, in the accumulated (among passenger cars), the Italian is the leader and the South Korean is the second. But how can you explain this escalation in the number of sales?

semiconductor crisis

THE semiconductor crisis may have been one of the reasons. The lack of parts has hit several car factories around the world. Here in Brazil, one of the most affected was the plant that manufactures the Chevrolet Onix, located in the city of Gravataí-RS. The compact model was idle for many months. Even though I have to stop for a few days this year, the Fiat has been trying to get around this lack of parts and has been able to maintain its leadership in the market.

“In South America we delivered a very positive first half for the corporation. Our job is to show better performance than others to keep the region in a strategic position and not lack components. We managed to manage the semiconductor shortage with industrial flexibility and the creativity of our team of 1,100 engineers. Whoever is more efficient at this moment is gaining market share, but what guarantees our leadership is the commercial plan we drew up three years ago, still as FCA”, said Antonio Filosa, president of Stellantis in South America, in a recent interview with the specialized website Automotive Business.

model attributes

The Fiat Argo has some good attributes that can please a lot of people. The trunk, for example, has the capacity to 300 liters. In other words, one of the biggest in the category. On the other hand, the 2521 mm wheelbase is one of the smallest. On the 2022 line, it is being sold in three different engines:

1.0 Flex = BRL 68,490

Drive 1.0 Flex = BRL 73,490

Drive 1.3 S-Design = R$ 78,990

Trekking 1.3 Flex = BRL 78,990

Trekking 1.8 Flex = R$ 93,290

HGT 1.8 automatic Flex = BRL 94,890

Entry version of Argo is one of the cheapest cars in Brazil

Its entry-level version is one of the cheapest cars in Brazil. It is equipped with the engine 1.0 Firefly 6V Flex, which can generate a power of 77 hp and torque of 10.9 kgfm. The gearbox is the five-speed manual. It is still possible to find models equipped with the engine 1.3 Firefly (power of 109 hp and torque of 14.2 kgfm) It is like 1.8 E.torQ (power of 139 hp and torque of 19.3 kgfm). In the latter, it is possible to find the six-speed automatic transmission.

Not to mention that there is a sports version and an adventurous one. Another good attribute of this model is consumption. According to Inmetro, the argo cheaper can do 13.5 km/l (gasoline) and 9.4 km/l (ethanol) in the city. On road stretches, it can run 15 km/l (gasoline) and 10.5 km/l (ethanol).

Finally, the car also offers some interesting series items. In the version Drive 1.0, you’ll already find the seven-inch UCONNECT media center. You’ll also find fog lamps, stability control, digital air conditioning, parking sensor and others throughout the versions.