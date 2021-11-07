After death, Marília Mendonça passes Taylor Swift and Adele as the most heard singer in the world in streaming

Spotify’s first assessment since the death of singer-songwriter Marília Mendonça already shows the impact that tragedy had on the search for her songs. If until Friday she had 20 songs in the top 200 ranking of Spotify Brazil, on Saturday that number almost quadrupled. Now there are 74 songs.

Farewell:With the end of the wakes this Sunday, all five victims of the accident have already been buried

Farewell to Marília Mendonça: Maiara & Maraisa and Henrique & Juliano attend the singer’s wake

‘Marília Mendonça do piseiro’, Mari Fernandez says goodbye to the ‘queen’: ‘who will be my inspiration now?’

Three of them are among the ten most played in the country — the first two, “Forget me if you can” and “Everyone but you”, are from the recently released EP “Patroas 35%”, a collaboration between Marília and her friends Maiara and Maraisa.

In addition, Marília Mendonça also reached Spotify’s global top 200, with three songs: “Forget me if you can” (48th), “Everyone but you” (68th) and “Exchange of sidewalk” (145th). In 24 hours, they were reproduced around the world 1.5 million, 1.2 million and 861,000 times, respectively.

Goiana was even the most listened to female artist on Spotify around the world on Saturday, with 28.6 million reproductions in total, four million more than second place, Taylor Swift. She even surpassed Doja Cat, Adele, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish in the rankings.

Articles:Work by Marília Mendonça challenges us to expand the feminism agenda

Marília Mendonça broke standards and opened doors in country music

It is worth remembering that the artist from Goiás was the most listened to in Brazil in streaming in the last two years, consolidating her position as a great phenomenon of popularity.

On YouTube, the “In High” section lists the most viewed videos on the social network in the last few hours. At the time of this article’s publication, Marília Mendonça was involved in seven of the videos, highlighting the clip for “Fã club”, also from the Patroas project, which was released on Friday, hours before the plane crash that killed Marília and others four people.