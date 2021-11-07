After Fiel’s campaign, Moroccan striker manifests about playing for Corinthians in 2022

Abderazzak Hamdallah is 30 years old and has been working for four seasons at Al-Nassr, in Saudi Arabia. The Moroccan striker is one of the top scorers in the country and has an average of more than one goal per game, with 113 goals in 108 matches for the Saudi team. Such numbers caught the attention of Corinthians fans, who campaigned for the striker with the tag #HamdallahNoCorinthians. According to journalist Jorge Nicola, the Moroccan is already aware of the interest and expressed himself.

“A Brazilian businessman, who has a good relationship with Hamdallah, got in touch to find out if he had seen the entire mobilization of the Corinthians fans. The attacker’s response was that he saw and was very excited about the possibility of playing in Brazilian football and even allowed this manager to let me know that he is willing to play in Brazil. He even treated it as a dream to play in the country of football, which would be something very interesting for him”, explained journalist Jorge Nicola on his YouTube channel.

Hamdallah started his career at OC Safi in the 2010-11 season and in his second season he has already attracted attention, scoring 15 goals in 30 matches. Then he went to Norwegian football to play for Aalesund. In his only season in the Nordic country, he scored 20 goals in 23 games. He also participated in two seasons at Guangzhou R&F, two at El Jaish, one at Al-Rayyan and since 2018-2019 he has been at Al-Nassr.

It would be his first appearance in South American football. Throughout his career, he has scored 255 goals in 320 games. Because of these numbers, Corinthians fans campaigned for Timon to make an assault on the athlete. At the moment, the Club has the experienced Jô to command the team’s attack, and on some occasions, the coach Sylvinho tries to play without a reference.

Corinthians recently signed great players such as: Giuliano, Willian, Roger Guedes and Renato Augusto. For 2022, the team is in negotiations with defensive midfielder Paulinho, a former Club player. In the fight for a place at Libertadores, Timão receives Fortaleza this Saturday (6), at 5 pm, at NeoQuímica Arena. At the moment, Alvinegro is sixth with 44 points, while the Lion is one position above with 48.