After more than a year closed, nightclubs and nightclubs are in high demand in Rio

RIO — Lapa, Saturday night, and lines to enter nightclubs in the bohemian neighborhood double blocks. Nobody complains about the waiting time: the thirst for a thrill is great, after a year and a half with the dance floors — in this case, those that respected the restrictions — closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Crowding inside and outside houses, not only those in Lapa, but also those in Zona Sul and Barra, are inevitable. And it’s not just people from Rio that have been crowding the establishments for those who want to dance: Rio’s nightlife, which is booming again, attracts people from the interior and even from other states, such as Minas and São Paulo.

Mayor Eduardo Paes’ announcement at the end of October, releasing the use of outdoor masks and releasing nightclubs (even with the 50% capacity limitation) rescued a nightlife that had been tepid even before the arrival of the virus. In Lapa, until then dominated by the bar atmosphere, the tracks are now disputed. In Street Lapa, a house inaugurated in 2017 for LGBTQIA+ audiences, people have already called the police complaining that they were unable to enter after the doors closed, because the maximum capacity had been reached.

Until the last flexibilization of the city hall, the place functioned only as a bar.

— The house has now returned with the movement very strong. Our capacity is a thousand people, but there are people staying outside. If we were to open for everyone, it would be two thousand a night — says Jorge Nascimento, owner of Street Lapa, revealing difficulty in controlling the public, who find there an “open bar” system. — We guide everyone to wear a mask, but it’s a little difficult, because people are drinking. Keeping aloof is also tricky. I’m just not worried about Covid. We have no history of anyone getting sick. And, at the door, we require proof of vaccination.

Portal is another nightclub in Lapa with the same profile that makes your bet. With full nights (the current capacity, at 50%, is 600 people), it has only been open for two months.

“We’re having a short line, with security guards requesting the space for distancing. Our biggest goal now is to pay our bills and make improvements to receive more safely — says partner Eva Lorrainy Vitor.

Samba on foot

At Praça Mauá, the traditional Trapiche Gamboa reopens its doors on Thursday to the public with samba on foot. Owner, Claudia Luciana Melo Alves said that the place, with a capacity for 600 people, will only accept 200 people and will no longer have air conditioning. As Trapiche has always been the address for those who want to hear and sing good music, in addition to dancing, Claudia preferred not to open it as a bar. The mansion from 1857, a place of torn bohemianism, had been closed since March 2020.

— We want everyone to be safe and enjoy the party because Trapiche is the place where people sing. It is difficult to feel safe if there is no distance and awareness of everyone – says the owner of the house, who misses her. “I’m dying to see my friends again.”

Tables on the sidewalk of bars on Rua Voluntários da Pátria, in Botafogo: outdoor venues have attracted customers from the city and also from outside Rio Photo: Roberto Moreyra / Agência O Globo

With the fall in the numbers of the pandemic in Rio, there is an atmosphere of euphoria. The Vitrinni Lounge Bar nightclub, in Barra, whose lanes range from electronics to sertanejo, already has a queue at the door on days like Thursday and Sunday. Other nightclubs in Barra are also experiencing this phenomenon.

— In Barra, there is a repressed demand, so the clubs are coming back with a lot of force. There are a lot of events going on – analyzes businessman Alexandre Serrado, former president of the Gastronomic Pole at Olegário Maciel. — The carioca had already gotten used to the pandemic to go out to the bar. Now, many bars work as pre-night clubs.

In Gávea, the Bosque Bar, which turns one year old this month, is part of the list of open-air and “unstagramable” dance floors. Friday and Saturday, there are usually people waiting outside. Every day there is a DJ; on Thursdays and Sundays, there is a live samba show.

“We open early, but almost everyone arrives at the same time. At 10 pm, it starts to fill up, and we start to increase the price of admission. There are times when we have to close the door – explains Juliana Schultz, a partner with friends from Bosque and also from Tuna Beach Bar, in Leblon, which also works as a dance floor in an open area. “In the Bosque, we have barrels scattered around, and people dance around their table without a mask because they’re drinking or eating.

‘A rediscovery’

Administrator João Henrique Muniz Soares, 38, says he is already breathing more easily. He prefers outdoor places, such as the Bafo da Prainha bar, with tables scattered around Largo da Prainha and which promotes live music from the balcony, and Vuvu, in Botafogo, another public phenomenon in the pandemic, especially on Friday nights.

“There’s an interesting movement in the city. Some places closed, but others opened – comments João, saying that “people are very excited”. — With the lower Covid numbers, people are more relaxed, and I see that the city on weekends and holidays is more crowded. It’s as if we were experiencing a rediscovery of people, of friends.

The Parque Bar, opened a little over a year ago in Lagoa, is also one of those places without a club proposal, but which invests in music — the menu ranges from hip-hop to samba circles — for dancing.

— With the flexibility, we expect to see the bar becoming more and more crowded, especially with people from outside Rio that ends up coming to Lagoa, a tourist spot — says Renan Coelho, a partner at the space.

The resumption of nightlife continues with Bukowski, in Botafogo, which plans to reopen its dancefloor system by the end of the month to the public tuned in to the best of rock. Many businesses that suffered the hit of the pandemic and survived amid difficulties try to return to the scene slowly, with caution. Open today as a bar, Bukowski, a reference at night since 1997, receives half of its clientele from the heydays, when it gathered around a thousand people on Saturday.

— Now, with this return, we’re going to start having the tracks and DJs. We’re going to go back to what we were — warns Eduardo Mazzei, managing partner of the house.

Coordenadas Bar, in Botafogo, has put on shows and presentations on the dance floor. With the restrictions relaxed, the plan is to come back with events. On Thursday, the karaoke band started:

“We’re still groping,” says Sancho Corá, partner.





Social scientist Bárbara Vergetti, 31, walks through the night in Rio and noticed that the public is growing every day:

‘Seats have been kind of full, yes, and there’s not much care. A mask is required to enter the premises, but no one wears it inside.