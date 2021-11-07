After paying homage to Marília Mendonça, Neymar travels to Brazil

Credit: Reproduction

Highlighted in PSG’s victory over Bordeaux, Neymar paid tribute to Marília Mendonça with a message for a singer who died at the age of 26. After the match, the ace embarked for Brazil, as he was called up for the sequence of the qualifiers. Before re-introducing, he will take advantage of the Sunday off with family and friends and took the time to share an important message.

“He left Brazil. See family and friends. Life is too short. Take the opportunity to be with those you love and do the things you want“, he wrote.

“He left Brazil, to see family and friends… Life is too short, take the opportunity to be with those you love and do what you want.” Have a great trip, may God bless and protect you!❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/JMDYshfoER — Craque Neymar Jr 🔛 (@craqueneymarjrr) November 7, 2021

Before the match, Neymar was quite shaken by the death of Marília Mendonça. Thus, the attacker expressed his sadness for the loss of his friend through social networks, hoping that everything was just a nightmare.

I swear I went to sleep asking God that everything was a dream and that today, I just woke up from a nightmare. 😢🖤🕊 #MariliaMendonca — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) November 6, 2021

READ TOO

Cafu nominates two candidates to succeed Neymar, but says: “Brazil is very lacking in idols”

Neymar scores twice for PSG and pays homage to Marília Mendonça; see images

PSG wins Bordeaux with Neymar’s homage to Marília Mendonça

With homage to Marília Mendonça, Neymar reaches the 400th goal in his career; see all numbers

Brasileirão: Check out the updated Serie A standings after this Saturday’s matches (6)

Renata Fan mocks Grêmio, Jorge Jesus detonates the press, Milton Neves warns “VARmengo”: media highlights

Globo broadcasts three classics this Sunday (7); see games

Internacional making fun of Grêmio, forward leaving Palmeiras, Cantillo praising the crowd and more: the latest in football