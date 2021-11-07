Against Chape lantern and with an eye on Galo, Flamengo bets on his strength as a visitor | Flamengo

The victory over Atlético-GO gave Flamengo a breather, but Renato Gaúcho and the team have little margin for error in the Brazilian Nationals. Therefore, this Monday, against the lantern Chapecoense, at Arena Condá, the mission is not to give a chance to the opponent, who has only one victory in 30 games played.

Renato Gaúcho at Flamengo training on Saturday, at Ninho

Since the arrival of Renato, Flamengo has improved its use of points as a visitor (from 66% to 72.9%) and scored a goal in every game. A win is very important to keep the team alive in the fight for the title.

With a game in hand, the red-black team is in second place and has nine points less than the leader Atlético-MG, who, on Sunday, faces América-MG. In other words, Flamengo will enter the field already aware of the result.

– As long as there is a chance I will fight for the Brazilian Championship. We don’t give up. The match on the 27th (final of the Libertadores) is important, but we have these games for the Brazilian Championship that serve so that we can recover the rhythm of the game for some players – said the coach.

Regarding the game against Atlético-GO, the team will have at least two changes. Isla is with the Chile national team and should be replaced by Matheuzinho. Andreas Pereira, suspended, is out and the tendency is for Thiago Maia to be cast.

Flamengo performance away from home with Renato:

16 games (10 wins/5 draws/1 loss), 38 goals scored and 13 conceded – 72.9% improvement;

Scored in all games as a visitor after the arrival of the coach

Note: the victory against ABC, in Natal, in which Mauricio Souza was on the edge of the field, is part of the list.

Fla as a visitor before Renato’s arrival:

14 games (8 wins/4 draws/losses), 28 goals scored and 14 conceded – 66.6% improvement;

Total as a visitor for the season: