Airline company that carried Marília Mendonça is the target of irregularities and investigated for excessive working hours

What caused the crash of the plane that killed the singer Marília Mendonça and four other people on Friday (5) are still under investigation. Meanwhile, some accusations against the company PEC Táxi Aéreo, responsible for the aircraft, surfaced.

+ The plane that crashed with Marília Mendonça doesn’t have a black box, says Cenipa

+ Marília Mendonça is buried in the presence of family and friends, in Goiânia

Irregularity report

According to Record TV, in March of this year the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) he had received an anonymous tip about the company and, according to the Agency, measures were promptly taken for the investigation.

In June, the PEC Táxi Aéreo was the target of a new complaint, this time forwarded to ANAC by the Federal Public Ministry in Goiás (MPF-GO). The information was confirmed yesterday (6), in a statement issued by the Agency.

Anac informed that “in case of evidence of irregularity, an administrative proceeding will be initiated to investigate and adopt relevant administrative measures”.

One of the objects of the complaint was the heating of the windshields of the aircraft. According to the ANAC note, however, the replacement of the part was confirmed in May this year. The Agency also stated that the result of the investigation was communicated to the MPF-GO six days after receiving the complaint.

Finally, ANAC declared the importance of waiting for the progress of investigations by Cenipa (Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents) on the causes of the accident.

Report of excessive working hours

The Public Ministry of Labor of Goiás (MPT-GO) is investigating whether the PEC Táxi Aéreo disrespected the working hours of the pilots, who could be working tired and without a suitable place for the crew to rest, according to an anonymous complaint in May this year. Despite the complaint received, the agency cannot claim that the alleged irregularities are linked to the accident in Marília Mendonça. Information is from G1.

The investigation to investigate the facts was opened by the MPT. In June, the company replied to the agency in denial of the accusation. “They claimed that what little they had was due to the transport of passengers and medicines during the pandemic of Covid-19”, said the chief prosecutor of Trabalho, Alpiniano do Prado Lopes.

know more

+ Marília Mendonça dies after a plane crash in Minas Gerais

+ Famous people lament the death of Marília Mendonça after a plane crash

+ Plane carrying Marília Mendonça crashes in the interior of Minas Gerais

+ Video: Man with a broken-down car in RJ goes viral due to an unusual detail

+ Amazon driver fired after woman caught driving out of backyard

+ The 20 best-selling pickup trucks in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Sprinter becomes complete motorhome; meet the model



+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence