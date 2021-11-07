Airplane pilot carrying Marília Mendonça is veiled in Brasília; ‘Fantastic person’ says ex-wife | Federal District

Born in Floriano, Piauí, Geraldo has lived in the Federal District for 30 years and leaves behind a wife and three children. His ex-wife, 44-year-old Euda Dias, said the two were still close. “He deserves all the honor in the world. He was a fantastic person.”

The family’s initial plan was to cremate the body and take the ashes to the pilot’s hometown. However, according to Euda, the plans have changed and he will be buried in Campo da Esperança cemetery, in Asa Sul.

“It won’t be cremated anymore because the bureaucracy is too big. We had this intention to store the ashes in Floriano, with his father. But it won’t be anymore, it will be buried here in Campo da Esperança, close by. And it will. be like that. Change of plans,” he said.

Also according to his ex-wife, Geraldo was passionate about his work. “I would drop anything to make a flight. He was so good, he would bring planes to be approved here.”

The plane’s co-pilot, Tarciso Pessoa Viana, 37, who also lived in the Federal District, will be watched in the capital this Sunday.

Pilot Geraldo Medeiros Jr. and eldest daughter Vitória Medeiros, 19 years old

After confirming the pilot’s death, his eldest daughter, Vitória Medeiros, 19, paid a tribute on social networks. The young woman posted photos with her father and wrote:

“I love you forever. Rest in peace, Father,” he said.

Cenipa pilots and technician collect clues from the plane that crashed causing the death of singer Marília Mendonça and four other people

The aircraft that crashed was a twin-engine Beech Aircraft, from PEC Táxi Aéreo, from Goiás, prefix PT-ONJ, with capacity for six passengers. According to Anac, the plane is in regular condition and has authorization to take an air taxi.

The Civil Police of Minas Gerais said it had sent criminal forensics teams, investigators and delegates to the scene.

There is still no information about the reason for the fall. The Air Force will investigate the causes of the accident. Investigators were dispatched to the scene.

Death of Marília Mendonça

Marília Mendonça

The death of Marília Mendonça was confirmed by the singer’s press office.

“With immense regret, we confirm the death of singer Marília Mendonça, her producer Henrique Ribeiro, her uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, the pilot and co-pilot of the plane, whose names we will preserve at this time. The plane took off from Goiânia with destination Caratinga (MG), where Marília would have a performance tonight,” informed the singer’s press office.

The singer was veiled in a ceremony at the Ginásio Goiânia Arena, in Goiânia (GO), on Saturday (6). Her uncle, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, was also watched at the site.

Thousands of people participate in the wake of singer Marília Mendonça, in Goiânia

Maiara & Maraisa, Matheus & Kauan, João Neto & Frederico, Luisa Sonza, Jorge (double with Mateus), Naiara Azevedo, Fernando (double with Sorocaba), Murilo Huff (ex Marília), Luisa (double with Maurílio) and João Reis , Cristiano Araújo’s father, were present at the ceremony.

In the late afternoon, the two were buried in the Parque Memorial cemetery, also in the capital of Goiás, in a ceremony reserved for family and closest friends.

Marília Mendonça’s songs took Brazil by storm with intense and romantic lyrics and melodies. She led a female turnaround in the backcountry market, which imposed women as protagonists of the style hitherto dominated almost only by men, from 2016 onwards, in the so-called “feminejo”.

She was born in Cristianópolis (GO) on July 22, 1995. Among her great successes, which placed her as one of the most listened to singers in the country, are “Infiel”, “Whose fault is it?” and “I know it by heart.” Marília leaves a son, Léo, who turns two in December.