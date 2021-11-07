Alex ‘Poatan’ receives R$277,000 bonus after knockout victory

Newcomer on Saturday night (6), Alex ‘Poatan’ left ‘Madison Square Garden’, in New York (USA), home of UFC 268, with a victory over Andreas Michailidis and with 50 thousand dollars (about R$ 277 thousand) more in the bank account. The Brazilian, who knocked out the Greek with a flying knee on the event’s preliminary card, was one of the recipients of the ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus, alongside Bobby Green, Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera and Chris Barnett. The ‘Fight of the Night’ award was given to lightweights (70 kg) Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler, who led a real ‘war’ in the octagon.

Former champion of two categories at ‘Glory’ and recognized as one of the greatest kickboxers of recent times, Alex ‘Poatan’ debuted with the right foot by knocking out Andreas Michailidis. The São Paulo native – who, in addition to a victorious career in kickboxing, has two victories over Israel Adesanya in their home sport on his resume – confirmed the expectations and proved to be an ace in the standup fight with the plastic blow that defined his triumph.

Coincidentally, the other three UFC 268 ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus winners also won their bouts via knockout. The ‘rugged’ heavyweight Chris Barnett surprised everyone with the flexibility with which he delivered a round shot that sent Gian Villante to the canvas. Bobby Green, on the other hand, knocked out veteran Al Iaquinta with a powerful encounter blow. And Ecuadorian Marlon Vera knocked out former lightweight champion (70 kg) Frankie Edgar with a perfect front kick, recalling the blow launched by Anderson Silva against Vitor Belfort in 2011, at UFC 126.

Even with big disputes enlarging the UFC 268 card, the choice of which duel would take the 50 thousand dollars of prize money like ‘Fight of the Night’ seemed to be ‘bearded’. With three rounds of intense and forceful striking, Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler guaranteed the bonus and, for sure, they will also be in the fight for the ‘Fight of the Year’ award. The lightweights fought a bloody and exciting battle that lifted the crowd at Madison Square Garden and ended with Gaethje winning the judges’ decision.