Analysis: no reaction, Grêmio accuses coup even in Gre-Nal and reaches worst losing streak | Guild

The importance of Gre-Nal was no secret. Grêmio treated it as a cut-off line to initiate a reaction that is more and more limited to speech. The 1-0 defeat by Inter on Saturday night was the fourth consecutive Tricolor in the Brasileirão, the worst streak in competition and in season.

The Tricolor follows in the vice-lantern with 26 points. The goal of getting out of the relegation zone starts to evaporate as the rounds go by. The confidence of an improvement distances itself from the Arena and brings the team closer to Serie B in 2022.

The defeat at Beira-Rio was Grêmio’s fourth consecutive defeat in the Brasileirão. It’s the worst streak in the competition and also all year, with any of the coaches. The team has gone longer without winning, but never with this series of setbacks.

At this point, you have to try to find the team that responds with victories. I’ve also seen evolution in many things, but the evolution we need is victories. Grêmio has to win again. — Vagner Mancini, Grêmio coach

Vagner Mancini started the game with three defensive midfielders in the team, but the Tricolor was exposed to speed counterattacks from the beginning. The first 10 minutes were unstable until the team managed to find itself on the field.

Douglas Costa started to take danger on the left and won consecutive plays over Saravia. Ferreira also had an advantage over the Argentine. But without Borja or anyone else having that moment to finish to open the scoring.

Overall, Grêmio was worse than its rival for most of the 90 minutes. It froze that improvement highlighted by the technical committee and the board despite the bad results. Especially in the first half, he was downcast, without maintaining the vibe of the game with Rooster, for example.

The colorado goal came in the final stretch of the first half. Edenílson was free to receive and cross in the area without being accompanied by Douglas Costa or pressured by Lucas Silva. Taison got in behind Rafinha, who got lost in the marking.

Mancini should have disbanded the trio of defensive midfielders at halftime, but he returned with the same lineup. Then he decided to remove Villasanti and left Thiago Santos and Lucas Silva on the field, which he had already done at Mineirão, to place Campaz. Diego Souza also joined and, even with less mobility, he improved the sector.

Grêmio became more present in the offensive field. It created some chances, albeit with difficulty. Ferreira didn’t take advantage of Douglas Costa’s cross, Vanderson stopped Marcelo Lomba inside the area and Diego Souza headed for the goalkeeper’s defense.

Midfielder Lucas Silva was also in danger, but with a long shot. All of this was also only possible because Inter backed off and gave Grêmio ground to advance. The strategy was to go out at speed, the great asset of Aguirre’s team.

The victories are increasingly necessary for Tricolor to seek permanence in Serie A. But this scenario seems very unlikely if the performance on the field and the results sought are crossed. In the last 10 games, there are only four points won. Very little for those who need to survive.