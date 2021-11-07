Anatel’s Superintendent removes all doubts about 5G auction

× Art: The Antagonist

Anatel’s Superintendent of Competition, Abraão Balbino, explained in an interview with the antagonist the main elements of 5G auction, closed this Friday (5).

Balbino clarified that there are no differences between the main 5G lots, bought by the largest operators in Brazil (Claro, Vivo and Tim). “They are all the same national batches. The difference in price between them was due to the dynamics of the auction (…) There is no specific difference in radio frequencies”.

Telefônica, owner of Vivo, made the most expensive bid (R$420 million), while Claro took a lot for R$338 million. The rules allowed the lowest bidder to bid within five minutes to bid at least 5% higher than the first placed bidder.

As there was no proposal for the fourth batch, it will be divided among the operators: “In practice, what we have is that those operators that acquired the national lots have more space, more spectral capacity available to offer and develop their services”.

In the interview, Anatel’s superintendent also took practical questions about what will happen with satellite dishes, whether 5G will require new cell phones, whether there will be roaming of the service, the role of China’s Huawei – and how Winity, the new operator, can operate cell phone service in Brazil.

