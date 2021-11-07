Aneel ratifies emergency energy purchase auction for R$ 39 billion | water crisis

The session to ratify the auction was scheduled for last Friday (5), but the session was suspended by an injunction (provisional) of the Federal Court of Bahia, as reported by Ana Flor’s blog on g1. As the injunction was overturned, the directors met on Saturday to confirm the outcome of the event.

The decision of substitute federal judge Diego de Amorim Vitório was taken in a class action that questioned the high values ​​accepted by the government to pay for energy, a cost that would be passed on to electricity bills. The contracted energy will be delivered from May 1st of next year until December 31st, 2025.

According to Aneel, although the value negotiated was R$ 39 billion, there was a discount – that is, the price to be paid by the government will be lower than the energy market value. According to the agency, the The auction resulted in savings of R$474 million for consumers and R$5.2 billion in investments are planned.

Electricity generated by two solar plants, 14 thermoelectric plants powered by natural gas and one plant fired by biomass was contracted. The power of the contracted plants, located in eight states, reached 1,220.8 MW at an average price of R$ 1,563.61 per MWh.

On Saturday, the directors analyzed a statement by Senator Weverton Rocha (PDT-MA) who also requested the suspension of the procedure. In the piece sent to Aneel, the senator highlighted the risk of overpricing and the financial impact that would be transferred to electricity bills, with arguments similar to the popular action.

At the session, the directors stated that Aneel only implements public policies formulated by the federal government, and it would not be up to the agency to reassess the merit of holding the auction – which follows guidelines from the Electric Sector Monitoring Committee (CMSE) and the Chamber of Exceptional Rules for Hydroenergy Management (Creg), bodies chaired by the Ministry of Mines and Energy.