antiviral pill reduces risk of severe Covid-19 by 89%

A trial of Pfizer’s Covid-19 experimental antiviral pill was halted ahead of schedule after the drug was shown to cut the odds of hospitalization or death in adults at risk of severely developing the disease by 89%, company this Friday, 5.

The results appear to surpass those of MSD’s molnupirvir tablet, which last month was shown to halve the likelihood of hospitalization or death for Covid-19 patients also at high risk of developing serious illness.

None of the companies provided the complete test data.

Pfizer said it plans to submit interim test results of its pill — administered with an older antiviral called ritonavir — to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as part of its emergency use request it made in October.

The combination treatment, which will be branded as Paxlovid, consists of three pills taken twice a day.

The planned analysis of 1,219 patients in the Pfizer study looked at hospitalizations or deaths in people diagnosed with mild-to-moderate covid-19 with at least one risk factor for developing severe disease, such as obesity or old age.

The pharmacist also reported that 0.8% of those who received the drug three days after the onset of symptoms were hospitalized, and that none had died after 28 days of treatment.

Receive news straight on cell phone entering the groups of The Joinville Municipality. Click on the preferred option:

Whatsapp | telegram

• Enjoy and subscribe to the channel of YouTube